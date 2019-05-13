

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) said that its board approved plans to separate China Index Holdings Limited or CIH and the related business from the company by a dividend distribution of all the issued and outstanding shares of CIH held by Fang to its shareholders and list CIH's ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market.



The company noted that a registration statement on Form F-1 has been filed by CIH with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the proposed separation and distribution.



