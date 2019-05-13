Vancouver, British Columbia and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2019) - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: SCAN) (FSE: LD2) ("Liberty"), a leader in security and weapons detection solutions, is announcing acceptance into the NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence (AI) inception program, designed to accelerate the growth of select startups that are advancing their industries using AI and Deep Learning (DL).

The AI team is utilizing the program's resources and expertise to advance the automatic detection technology in Liberty's signature HEXWAVE product. HEXWAVE utilizes graphics processing units (GPUs) for its active 3D imaging technology, and uses AI and DL methods for the automatic detection of threats, such as weapons.

The virtual accelerator program provides tools, technology, and expertise to help startups during the stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. It also offers training from the NVIDIA DL institute, hardware discounts, and grants.

Recently, Liberty's AI team attended NVIDIA's 2019 GPU Technology Conference (GTC), a global conference series providing training, insights, and direct access to experts on the major topics in computing.

"At the conference, our team gathered information on the available tools to accelerate computing, optimizing and deploying models efficiently, data pre-processing and labeling, and object and anomaly detection, among other information and activities," said Aman Bhardwaj, Liberty's COO and President of US Operations. "We were also able to interact with some of the best minds in AI and learn about real world problems, research, and advancements in the technology. We anticipate presenting the HEXWAVE product at next year's GTC."

Liberty also wishes to announce that it has engaged Clarkham Capital Ltd. ("Clarkham") to provide investor relations services to the company in the European market.

Clarkham, based in London, UK, is a consulting company that provides investor relations and marketing services with a focus on the German stock market and the German-speaking investor community. Pursuant to the agreement with Clarkham, Clarkham has agreed to create and publish content regarding Liberty's business for a three-month period in exchange for an all-inclusive fee of €200,000.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from MIT Lincoln Laboratory, as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D imaging and AI-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, amongst others, information relating to NVIDIA, GTC, development of technology, and the partnership with Clarkham. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: (a) there is no assurance that Liberty will move forward with the NVIDIA program; and (b) there is no assurance that Liberty will present HEXWAVE at the GTC. These fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Liberty's securities, regardless of its operating performance. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

