Visiongain Publishes Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market by Product (Single-use NPWT device and Conventional NPWT device) by Wound Type (Chronic and Acute wound) and by End User (Hospital & Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) and Home Care Setting) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is also known as vacuum-assisted wound closure) is used in the treatment of various acute and chronic wounds. The NPWT continuously or intermittently apply subatmospheric pressure to the surface of a wound.

• These therapy-based NPWT devices mainly comprise open-pore polyurethane ether foam sponge, semi-occlusive adhesive cover, suction pump, and fluid collection system. These devices are primarily used to manage various types of acute and chronic wounds that include venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, arterial ulcers, pressure ulcers, and first- and second-degree burns

Market Overview and Trends

• Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is a technique that employs sub-atmospheric pressure to heal chronic and acute wounds. NPWT has become the most preferred wound care therapy to facilitate quick healing.

• Growing prevalence of diabetes, which is the major cause of ulcers such as arterial and diabetic foot ulcers that contributes immensely for the market growth.

• Technological advancements in the wound management sector have played a major role in fuelling the demand for Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) especially for curing complex wounds that include high-grade diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers and surgical wounds among the rapidly growing geriatric population.

• Single use NPWT devices have emerged out to be a preferred therapy with providing advanced features such as easy portability and cost-effectiveness, which opens new avenues in the industry.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus and obesity are driving the market for Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT). Growing prevalence of diabetes, which is the major cause of leg ulcers such as arterial and diabetic foot ulcers is the prime factor fuelling the market growth.

• Growing number of cases for trauma & accidents have fuelled the market growth.

• Technological advancements such as cost effective single use NPWT devices.

• Prolonged diseases patients who are bed ridden and are highly susceptible of developing pressure ulcers owing to their lengthened immobility is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Few complications of NPWT that remains unnoticed restricts the market growth.

• Lack of trained professionals limits the market growth.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Product

• Single-use NPWT Device Market, 2019-2029

• Conventional NPWT Device Market, 2019-2029

Wound Type

• Chronic Wound Market, 2019-2029

- Pressure Ulcer Market, 2019-2029

- Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market, 2019-2029

- Venous Leg Ulcer Market, 2019-2029

- Arterial Ulcer Market, 2019-2029

• Acute Wound Market, 2019-2029

- Burn & Trauma Market, 2019-2029

- Surgical Wound Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Hospital & Clinic Market, 2019-2029

• Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market, 2019-2029

• Home Care Setting Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

- U.S. Market, 2019-2029

- Canada Market, 2019-2029

- Mexico Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

- Germany Market, 2019-2029

- UK Market, 2019-2029

- France Market, 2019-2029

- Spain Market, 2019-2029

- Italy Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

- China Market, 2019-2029

- Japan Market, 2019-2029

- India Market, 2019-2029

- Australia Market, 2019-2029

- Malaysia Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

- Brazil Market, 2019-2029

- Argentina Market, 2019-2029

- Turkey Market, 2019-2029

- South Africa Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• There are quite many companies operating in the market for negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) and opting several strategic moves to maintain the competition in the market.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.

Major Market Players:

Acelity L.P., Inc., ConvaTec Group plc, Smith & Nephew plc, Cardinal Health, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Medela AG, Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc. and Talley Group Ltd are the key companies profiled in the report.

