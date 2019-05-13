Titan Logix Corp.: Titan Logix and Pedigree Technologies Form Industrial IoT Solution Partnership

EDMONTON, AB and FARGO, ND / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / Edmonton-based Titan Logix Corp. (TSXV: TLA) and Fargo-based Pedigree Technologies, LLC. announced today that the two companies have entered into a formal partnership to provide supply chain management solutions (SCM) for the management of all produced water at the wellsite, as well as fresh and wastewater during drilling and fracking operations.

Titan Logix Corp. will supply their innovative, integrated, and advanced edge sensor hardware technology solutions to supply valuable data to end users.

Pedigree Technologies will provide end-to-end water IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) and telematics-enabled supply and service chain system software, hardware, and support services that allows customers to operate with better information and software to be more customer focused and operate more effectively and efficiently. The solution will also be capable of uniting oil and gas companies with their service providers and vice versa for 360-degree water management operations.

The overall solution will help customers track and monitor produced water in the field, on the road, and in the office, while simultaneously helping automate transportation logistics, improve safety and environmental concerns, and accuracy across the supply chain from ticketing through invoicing.

"This partnership is the next step forward in the evolution of the journey to be an industry-leading IIoT solutions provider," says Alvin Pyke, Chief Executive Officer, Titan Logix Corp. "We continue our passion to be leaders and innovators in the industrial IoT marketplace."

"Pedigree Technologies is excited to work with Titan Logix in bringing next generation solutions to the oil and gas market with precision accuracy and a comprehensive set of solutions and support services," says Wade Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, for Pedigree Technologies. "Innovation is core to our strategy and vision, and we are very excited to work with customers around this initiative to better connect our customers within the emerging next-generation water system (industry)."

About Pedigree Technologies

Pedigree Technologies is the leading provider of comprehensive software-telematics solutions that enable companies to make better business decisions by providing real-time visibility and proactive management tools via the OneView platform. The OneView platform is customizable and built for growth with expandable solutions for people (enterprise), safety (compliance), and performance (service/supply chain) while improving the ability to dynamically manage people and complex operating environments and connecting to over 50 unique sensor and hardware partners for seamless operations. Key solutions include ELDs, high-value asset tracking, fleet management, maintenance, tank-level monitoring, dispatching, billing automation, and more. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Fargo, North Dakota. For more information, visit PedigreeTechnologies.com.

About Titan Logix Corp.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. ("Titan" or "the Company") is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of innovative fluid measurement and management solutions. The Company's products include Guided Wave Radar (GWR) gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention, primarily for use in the mobile tanker truck market, level gauges for storage tanks, and communication systems for remote alarming and control. Titan's products are mainly used in the upstream/midstream oil and gas industry. Secondary industries for its products include the aviation, waste fluid collection, and chemical industries.

Titan's products are designed to be a part of a complete Supply Chain Management (SCM) solution. The ultimate solution consists of Titan's products integrated with best-in-class data management to enable end-to-end Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions for our customers' SCM.

Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

