Clinical Trials Start in Europe and Asia

joimax, the Germany-based market leader of technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic, minimally-invasive spinal surgery, is showcasing its Integrated Navigation Tracking Control System, Intracsem, at this year's Global Spine Congress (GSC), which is currently being held in Toronto, Canada. The company is also promoting the system at the annual meeting of the German Society of Neurosurgery (DGNC), being held concurrently in Wurzburg, Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190513005118/en/

The new Integrated Navigation Tracking Control System, Intracs from joimax (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Intracsem electromagnetic navigation system is simple to set up, very user-friendly, and seamlessly integrates into the joimax endoscopic tower. It allows for navigation during any endoscopic procedure performed with the joimax endoscopic surgical systems, TESSYS (transforaminal) and iLESSYS (interlaminar). Beyond that, it can serve as a stand-alone device.

The system relies on electromagnetic tracking, affording simultaneous navigation of multiple instruments such as needles, guiding rods, reamers and endoscopes. It was developed by joimax for easy planning of endoscopic approaches to the spine, as well as other minimally invasive procedures, like percutaneous fusions.

Various Intracsem sensors guarantee the highest accuracy. Plus, for the patients' benefit, the procedure can be carried out without further X-ray control only starting X-rays are required. As a result, access, intervention time, and radiation exposure, are reduced to a minimum.

The system is CE-Marked. Currently, clinical trials and applications are running in Europe and Asia, where the product has already launched. In specific Asian countries, like Taiwan, the first systems have been sold and shipped.

Users are very impressed with the usability of the system. "I didn't expect that navigation for both transforaminal and interlaminar procedures can be made so easy and that the set-up time can be so much streamlined," states Prof. Michael Kraus, spine specialist in Augsburg, Germany. "And for the thoracic approach, it is so precise and a tremendous help," continues Dr. Erik Traupe, spine specialist in Munich, Germany.

The launch of Intracsem is a key milestone for joimax. As part of its global strategy, joimax is providing surgeons, worldwide, with the devices they need for safe, easy and gentle spinal therapies, with US-FDA submission planned for Q2, 2019.

"We are committed to overcoming any obstacles and concerns related to minimally invasive, endoscopic spine surgery," states joimax CEO and Founder Wolfgang Ries. "Our success lies with our innovative, user-friendly devices and instruments, and our ability to provide both doctor and patient with outstanding safety built into our systems."

Moreover, a well established and targeted clinical training program for the spinal surgical community, named CM3, rounds out the joimaxeducational offering. Earlier this year, joimax launched ESPINEA, an Endoscopic Spine Academy focused on a complete endoscopic spine curriculum. Designed as a full training program to elevate surgeons to the next level of expertise, ESPINEA offers professional and high-quality education for endoscopic spine treatment specialists, worldwide. The ESPINEA Training and Education Centers are located in Karlsruhe, Germany in the newly opened joimax building, and inIrvine, CA, where joimaxopened new labs and training rooms last November.

About joimax

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS (transforaminal), iLESSYS (interlaminar) and CESSYS (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment and EndoLIF and Percusysfor minimally invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190513005118/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact Germany:

joimax GmbH

Sabine Jarosch

sabine.jarosch@joimax.com

0049.721.25514 0

Press Contact USA:

joimax Inc.

Emily Campbell

emily.campbell@joimaxusa.com

001.949.859.3472