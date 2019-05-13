Paul Mulcahy Appointed Managing Director for RCI in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

ORLANDO, Florida, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI, the world's largest timeshare vacation exchange network as part of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), has announced the appointment of Paul Mulcahy as Managing Director for RCI operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

With a career that spans more than two decades in both the hospitality and travel industries, Mulcahy has successfully led a combination of finance, marketing and planning strategies at both corporate and divisional levels across EMEA.

Mulcahy most recently served as senior vice president at Mo¨venpick Hotels & Resorts, where he was a member of the Executive Committee. He led the hospitality firm's commercial and digital transformation, driving promotional activities that enhanced customer experience, loyalty, and satisfaction. Prior to Mo¨venpick, he led distribution for the tourism services brand Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs Group through direct web business, CRM, and call centers. Mulcahy has served in leadership roles for global online travel company Orbitz.com, and he was also the E-commerce Director at the InterContinental Hotels Group.

"Paul is a dynamic leader with extensive international experience who is committed to delivering best-in-class sales and marketing strategies to help us reignite growth at RCI," said Olivier Chavy, president of RCI Exchanges. "We put the world on vacation in a way no other company can. Paul's experience and leadership will help us deliver great vacations in more exciting destinations for our members around the world and provide outstanding service to our affiliated resorts in the region."

A native of Ireland, Mulcahy participated in INSEAD's Creating Customer Value International Marketing Program. He earned an MBA from Lancaster University, a master's degree in Economics from the University of Leicester, and an undergraduate degree in Economics, with a minor in French, from University College Cork. He will be based at the RCI offices in Kettering, England.

About RCI

RCI is the worldwide leader in vacation exchange, housing a unique portfolio of brands. RCI pioneered the concept of vacation exchange in 1974, offering members increased flexibility and versatility with their vacation ownership experience. Today, through the RCI Weeks program, the week-for-week exchange system, and the RCI Points program, the industry's first global points-based exchange system, RCI offers its approximately 3.9 million members access to more than 4,300 affiliated resorts in 110 countries. RCI's luxury exchange program, The Registry Collection program, is the world's largest program of its kind with approximately 200 affiliated properties either accessible for exchange or under development on six continents. RCI's portfolio of brands also includes Love Home Swap, one of the world's largest home exchange programs, DAE, a direct-to-member exchange company, and @Work International, a leading provider of property management systems. RCI is part of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND). For additional information, visit our media center or rciaffiliates.com. RCI also can be found on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

