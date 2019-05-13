Bentley Systems Announces the Acquisition of Keynetix, Provider of Geotechnical Data Management Cloud Services

To enable subsurface digital twin services for infrastructure projects and assets

EXTON, Pennsylvania, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twins services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of Keynetix, a UK-headquartered provider of cloud-based software for capturing, visualizing, modeling, and sharing of geotechnical data. The addition of Keynetix software expands Bentley's geotechnical offerings and accelerates Bentley's vision of enabling subsurface digital twins for infrastructure projects and assets.

Subsurface digital twins can be vital for assessing and managing risks in infrastructure projects, and to the planning, design, construction and operations of infrastructure assets. The creation and curation of subsurface digital twins involves modeling the underground environment (geology, hydrology, chemistry, and engineering properties, and the underground infrastructure), and utility networks, structures, and tunnels - and then analyzing and simulating the subsurface behavior. Supplementing borehole reports managed by Bentley's gINT software, Keynetix's cloud-based geotechnical knowledge management system captures and manages underground environment information for Bentley's geotechnical analysis applications, PLAXIS and SoilVision.

Mark Bevan, associate director, ground investigation data systems for UK-based Structural Soils, Ltd., a member of the RSK Group Ltd., said, "Bentley's gINT and Keynetix's HoleBASE software platforms are core, business critical tools within our ground investigation (GI) businesses, and have been so for more than 20 years. The acquisition of Keynetix's modern and innovative software into the Bentley portfolio, alongside the mature and proven gINT platform, is a breath-taking and exciting landmark moment within the GI digital landscape. The rapidly growing Bentley geotechnical platform is helping to maximize the potential positives of the digital shift we are experiencing within the GI workplace. Ground investigation is truly going digital."

Bob Mankowski, vice president and business unit executive of digital cities for Bentley Systems, said, "Infrastructure professionals know that the geologic, hydrologic, chemical and engineering properties of a potential project site, and the infrastructure assets buried beneath the soil, roads, and other structures represent some of the greatest risks to infrastructure project safety, budgets, and schedules. Having a subsurface digital twin - a 3D representation of the subsurface coupled with models to analyze and simulate behavior - will be immensely valuable in all phases of the asset lifecycle. The Keynetix team and their technology bring decades of experience and cutting-edge cloud services to Bentley's already strong geotechnical portfolio - gINT, PLAXIS, and SoilVision - and will accelerate the progress of our vision for subsurface digital twins."

Roger Chandler, managing director of Keynetix, said, "Today's announcement provides our team, customers, and partners with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to advance digital engineering in the geotechnical industry. At Keynetix, our mission has always been to make geotechnical data more broadly accessible and valuable. Today's announcement will truly open up geotechnical data collaboration across Bentley, Autodesk, and other platforms."

Greg Bentley, CEO for Bentley Systems, said, "My colleagues and I welcome our new teammates from Keynetix, led by principals Roger Chandler, Gary Morin, and Carl Grice, who for many years have envisioned the potential and necessity of geotechnical and geoenvironmental data management to enable better designs and more successful projects. The geotechnical and infrastructure professions will benefit from their continued and expanded leadership, now within Bentley Systems!"

Captions and images:

Keynetix.cloud geotechnical knowledge management system streamlines geotechnical workflows and enables easy access to project data.

HoleBASE SI helps users easily enter, analyze, and visualize site investigation data.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is the leading global provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley's MicroStation-based engineering and BIM applications, and its digital twin cloud services, advance the project delivery (ProjectWise) and the asset performance (AssetWise) of transportation and other public works, utilities, industrial and resources plants, and commercial and institutional facilities.

Bentley Systems employs more than 3,500 colleagues, generates annual revenues of $700 million in 170 countries, and has invested more than $1 billion in research, development, and acquisitions since 2014. From inception in 1984, the company has remained majority-owned by its five founding Bentley brothers. Bentley shares transact by invitation on the NASDAQ Private Market. www.bentley.com

Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, gINT, HoleBASE, Keynetix, Keynetix.cloud, MicroStation, PLAXIS, ProjectWise, and SoilVision are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Follow us on Twitter: @BentleySystems

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885909/Keynetix_Assessing_Risks_of_Ground_Instability_lr.jpg