Public events to focus on AI in retail, business architecture, business process modeling, data residency, NATO architecture and software quality

The Object Management Group (OMG), an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium, today announced the agenda for its Special Events program, hosting events from Monday through Thursday, during the OMG Technology Committee (TC) meeting from June 17-21, 2019 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

OMG CEO and Chairman Dr. Richard Soley said, "Attendees will learn how standards are innovating the retail customer experience, and how to deploy standards to measure IT risk in software development. Members will share a significant effort to analyze and document data residency challenges. Kevin Wallis, the National Chairperson of the NATO C3B Architecture Capability Team (ACaT), will discuss the ongoing collaboration among NATO C3B ACaT, OMG and The Open Group. Our popular BPMN Meet and Greet event features an interoperability demonstration using tools to implement the OMG BPMN standard. And our Business Architecture series runs the gamut from a Primer for those new to the discipline to a Master Series, highlighting topics that represent the next logical step in this rapidly expanding discipline."

The Special Events program for the week includes:

Artificial Intelligence and the Customer Experience will highlight how AI has begun to reshape the shopping experience. Attendees will learn to how to take advantage of AI to optimize pricing and inventory management, improve recommendations for consumers, or enhance customer service with facial recognition.

Business Architecture Master Series: Making It Real! will focus on business architecture's use and potential as the primary enabler of interdisciplinary business value realization.

Business Architecture Primer is a half-day tutorial given by Business Architecture Associates' industry thought leaders Whynde Kuehn and William Ulrich to ensure that attendees have a solid foundation in business architecture. It is available at no charge to registered attendees of the Business Architecture Master Series.

Workshop Business Architecture Made Simple: 8 Steps Towards Maturity is an optional one-day event for Business Architecture Master Series attendees to work through a series of rapid working sessions to gain an appreciation of bringing business architecture through its key phases of maturation.

Modern Metrics for Productivity and Continuous Improvement will feature speakers from digitalscaler, NESMA (International Software Benchmarking Standards Group), Cognizant, and the Consortium for IT Software Quality, among others, who will discuss agile and DevOps, technical debt, and strategies that take advantage of emerging standards and best practices.

Data Residency: Status, Challenges and Standards is a half-day event, featuring a Data Residency Maturity Model to guide data owners and custodians regarding how data can be transferred, stored, shared, and protected, within a growing web of conflicting laws and regulations. Lunch is optional at a cost of $49 USD for those who want to continue the conversation.

OMG MEET GREET: BPMN in Action! will highlight a live and iterative interchange of a Business Process Model and Notation model, using tools from some of the creators and innovators behind the OMG BPMN specification, the most widely adopted business process standard.

UAF in the Context of the NATO Architecture Framework (NAF) event will highlight the UAFDomain Metamodel, which was recently adopted by NATO as one of two metamodels for building NAF architectures, including its Enterprise Architecture Framework, NAFv4. Thought leaders from NATO, national governments, system integrators, the OMG Unified Architecture Framework (UAF) development team, and practitioners will discuss the challenges, strategies, and current and emerging practices required to support NATO needs.

