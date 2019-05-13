BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the May Edition of Gigabit Magazine

NORWICH, England, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norfolk-based digital media company, BizClik Media, has published its latest edition of Gigabit magazine.

For this month's cover story, we speak to Scott Rice CIO at Sprint Corporation. In an exclusive interview, he discusses how the sky's the limit when it comes to the telecom's legendary digital transformation.

"Digital transformation has to be core to your organization's inner being if you're going to be successful," says Rice. "We have had a legacy of doing things not only to survive but to thrive"

Next, we speak to Stephen Jamieson, Head of SAP Leonardo at SAP UK & Ireland, to learn how the technology giant is creating a connected world with M2M and IIoT.

Meanwhile, with the roll-out of 5G on the horizon, Vodafone UK's CTO,Scott Petty, outlines how the British business hopes to redefine what it means to be a modern day telecom.

Elsewhere, Chris Fielding, CIO of Sungard Availability Services, identifies the key factors driving the global colocation data centre market and Mei Lee Quah, Associate Director at Frost & Sullivan, forecasts what the future will hold for the payments market.

On top of this, Gigabit also examines some of the top startups you need to know in the data science and machine learning space.

Don't forget to also read our exclusive digital reports on Accenture, SAP, IGM Financial and more.

The latest issue of Gigabit can be read here .

About Gigabit

Gigabit is a digital information and media platform for executives and leaders, providing expert insight into the ever-expanding space occupied by technology in business.

Packed with deep features and insight from key leaders in business, Gigabit content can be found online or via our exclusive digital magazine, distributed monthly to a select membership of industry leaders around the world.

Technological innovation is now an inescapable facet of business across all industries, and Gigabit serves up a diet of cutting-edge insight via exclusive interviews with CIOs, CTOs and Heads of IT from some of the world's most influential companies.

Gigabit is here to answer and, perhaps more importantly, ask the questions that enterprises need to answer in addressing the challenges and opportunities a dynamic and changing technological landscape represent.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace.

We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

Website/channel: www.gigabitmagazine.com

Media Contact:

Laura Mullan

laura.mullan@bizclikmedia.com

+44-(0)-1603-215-077