Neonode Announces Next Generation of Cost Optimized Touch Solutions and Extends Range of Sensor Modules

SAN JOSE, California, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc., (NASDAQ: NEON), the optical sensing technology company, today announced that its next-generation of cost-optimized high-performance zForce touch solutions and a new updated version of zForce sensor modules will be unveiled at SID Display Week in San Jose, CA, May 14 - 16, 2019.

Neonode is now releasing the next generation of its legacy zForce touch solution for as low as $0.43 per diagonal inch in system cost, which is significantly lower than equivalent PCAP solutions. This new generation offers the same world-class performance as previous generation zForce touch solutions at significantly lower cost. The new generation of zForce touch solution is available now.

Neonode is also offering a new type of zForce sensor module to enable mounting in a different orientation to obtain the same active detection area. This opens up for new levels of design freedom and allows integration in a wider range of applications. The new zForce sensor modules also have an extended detection range, thus enlarging the interactive area. The new zForce sensor modules are available now for pre-order and will be available off the shelf at Digikey.com within a few months.

"We continuously evolve our technology to stay competitive from a cost perspective without compromising on performance and user experience," stated Carl Bergendal, Executive VP Sales and Engineering at Neonode, adding "We believe our customers will be as excited as we are about these new offerings."

Neonode CEO Håkan Persson and Carl Bergendal will be on hand at SID Display Week, together with Neonode's North American Sales Team, to demonstrate Neonode's latest products. To schedule a meeting during SID Display Week, May 14 - 16, 2019, in San Jose, CA, please send an email to: carl.bergendal@neonode.com

