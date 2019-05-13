Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2019) - Humble & Fume Inc. ("humble+fume" or the "Company"), one of North America's leading distributors of cannabis accessories, is pleased to announce that on Friday, May 10, 2019, it closed a private placement financing of convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures") for gross proceeds of $20 million, including the exercise, in full, of an Agents' Option of up to $5 million (the "Offering"). The Convertible Debentures have a maturity date of two years from the closing date and will bear interest from the date of closing at 8.0% per annum. The Convertible Debentures will automatically convert into common shares of the Company immediately prior to a go-public transaction.

GMP Securities L.P. and INFOR Financial Inc. acted as joint bookrunners and co-lead agents on the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to execute on its U.S. expansion strategy and to fund growth initiatives across North America, including its strategic cannabis extraction partnership in Canada with 48North Cannabis.

Bob Ritchot, humble+fume's CEO, commented, "humble+fume is pleased to have reached this significant funding milestone. The closing of this financing will enable the Company to drive significant growth across North America while maintaining our Canadian leadership position in cannabis accessories. The cannabis accessories market remains incredibly fragmented in both the U.S. and Canada, and we intend on capturing additional market share through continued organic growth, professional management and strategic acquisitions."

About humble+fume

humble+fume is the leading distributor of cannabis accessories in Canada. The Company offers a turnkey solution allowing the end-to-end production and distribution of cannabis concentrate products. humble+fume's customers include 90 percent of cannabis retailers in Canada, multiple Licensed Producers, and key government partners. The Company distributes accessories across all 10 Provinces and has supply agreements with the OCS, BCLDB, and NBLC, in addition to its role as the exclusive hardware and accessories provider to the NSLC and PEI Cannabis. humble+fume also has a rapidly expanding presence in the United States, where it operates multiple distribution facilities which provide national sales capabilities. humble+fume offers the largest selection of grinders, papers, pipes, and vaporizers, as well as storage, cleaning and other accessories. Through humble+fume's comprehensive North American sales and distribution network and 20 years of operational experience and expertise, the Company has aspirations to become the preeminent distributor of cannabis-related products in North America.

To learn more about humble+fume and its industry-leading product portfolio, please visit the Company's website at http://www.humbleandfume.com.

