BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj: BBS strengthens the Board of Directors with acclaimed biomaterials expert Dr. Ilkka Kangasniemi

BBS strengthens the Board of Directors with acclaimed biomaterials expert Dr. Ilkka Kangasniemi

BBS - Bioactive Bone Substitutes, an innovator in orthobiologics, today announced that the acclaimed Dr. Ilkka Kangasniemi has accepted an offer to join the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Kangasniemi is a distinguished expert on biomaterials and bone implants and his competence will be of great value in the continued development of both the company and its product family Artebone, a bone graft substitute with natural growth factors extracted from reindeer bone.

Dr. Kangasniemi has during his long and withstanding career founded and successfully advanced a number of companies within the biomaterials field, as well as mentored and participated in a number of research projects. Since 2009, Dr. Kangasniemi serves as a docent of biomaterial science at the University of Turku, Finland, where he is responsible for the development of novel biomaterials as well as participated in the successful commercialization of them. In total, Dr. Kangasniemi has authored over 30 publications, submitted several patent applications, founded four biomaterial companies and successfully brought several products to market.

Pekka Jalovaara, CEO of BBS, commented "We are very pleased to announce that Dr. Kangasniemi has accepted our offer to join BBS' Board of Directors. As Dr. Kangasniemi personally has participated in the development and commercialization of a number of products within biomaterials and bone implants, his expertise will be an important contribution to a successful shift from a pure research and development focused company to a profitable sales organization."

"Thanks to my combined business and research experience, I believe that I have developed a strong understanding of how and where technologies can be applied in clinical conditions as well as the process from early development to the commercialization of a technology, where BBS is now. This knowledge, I believe, will be of great aid as BBS now approaches the market with Artebone and I look forward to join as a board member of this promising company," said Dr. Kangasniemi.

BBS is currently in the process of obtaining a CE-marking for the first Artebone product, a paste in a ready-to-use syringe, which will enable commercialization. The application process for the CE-mark estimates to be completed in the first-half of 2020.

Contact

Pekka Jalovaara, CEO

Phone: +358 505 52 92 75

E-mail: pekka.jalovaara@bbs-artebone.fi



Hannu Säynäjäkangas, CFO

Phone: +358 405 02 10 92

E-mail: hannu.saynajakangas@bbs-artebone.fi

