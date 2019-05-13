sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,026 Euro		+0,001
+5,79 %
WKN: A2JR3A ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 Ticker-Symbol: 0XP 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC0,026+5,79 %
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD0,40+9,59 %