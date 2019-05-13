Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Announces Its 3rd Annual Code Games

2-Day Event Fosters Innovation and Collaboration Amongst Employees

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report (R2R) software solutions for the office of finance, today announced its 3rd annual Code Games occurring May 13th - 15th at Trintech's headquarters. Code Games is a 48-hour coding competition where Trintech employees, from across the organization, are challenged to code, develop and present an idea that enhances or innovates one of Trintech's existing Record to Report solutions - all in just 48 hours.

'From starting this event at a former company and now at Trintech, I have seen first-hand the incredible ideas that have come out of a competition like this,' said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. 'By combining the coding skills of our engineers with ideas from customers and cross-functional departments, you get truly remarkable results that will directly benefit our customers' experience with our solutions.'

Teams will be assessed by a panel of judges comprised of Trintech executives and customers, including MetLife. In addition to bragging rights, winning teams of Trintech's Code Games will be entered into Vista Equity Partners' annual event.

'Innovation is embedded in the culture we have built at Trintech,' said Mackintosh. 'We work hard every day to meet the needs of our customers, but we also want to maintain a culture that promotes fun and gives our employees the opportunity to showcase their creativity and collaborate cross-functionally to develop new ideas. It is truly my favorite day of the year.'

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency Platform, Adra Suite, and targeted tools, Trintech Disclosure Management, ReconNET, T-Recs, and UPCS, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

1 (972) 739-1680

Kelli.Shoevlin@trintech.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.

