CRU: The Global Supply Chain for Steel, Copper and Aluminium Products Set to Gather in Johannesburg for the Inaugural Africa Wire, Cable & Tube Conference

LONDON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallic wire, cable, tube and pipe products are crucial to industries that are key pillars of economic development across Africa; such as mining, power supply and construction. For the first time, a conference is being held to bring together local stakeholders and international experts to discuss how to boost production and trade in these products throughout the continent.

The inaugural Africa Wire, Cable & Tube Conference, co-organised by CRU and The Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK), will be held on 11-13 November 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. wire and Tube Düsseldorf, the world's largest trade shows in this field, are lead sponsors of this important new conference. This unique partnership is the basis for creating an event in which the international wire, cable, tube and pipe supply chain will meet and make new trade partnerships with key African stakeholders.

Nicola Coslett, CEO of CRU Events explained the rationale behind this new project "CRU is a leading authority in wire and cable markets. We are delighted to build a unique partnership with AHK and Messe Düsseldorf. This important inaugural event is being launched in response to the interest in these rapidly changing markets and offers an ideal opportunity for local industry and key decision-makers to meet with the international supply chain."

Frank Aletter, Deputy CEO of The Southern Africa-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry commented, "We are excited to be co-organising this new conference, which will serve to benefit local enterprise and the region's best interests as well as establishing a dialogue with international investors wishing to make contact with local manufacturers and producers. We look forward to helping to build long-lasting relationships between South African SME's and their new partners, and to the many discussions around the future business opportunities in the region."

Discussions at the conference will explore the main trends impacting the global steel, copper and aluminium wire, cable and tube products and what this means for Africa. Delegates will also be brought up-to-date on the expected consumption trends within Africa for these products in mining, utilities, oil and gas, construction and infrastructure.

Attendees will gain insights into the current political and investment climates across the continent from local experts and international organisations with real case studies. Investors will also have the chance to assess greenfield and brownfield project showcase presentations. In other sessions, industry experts will discuss the latest global technological advances in wire, cable, tube and pipe manufacturing, and how this can be applied to African operations.

The inaugural Africa Wire, Cable & Tube Conference will be held on 11-13 November 2019 at the Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Please visit http://bit.ly/CRUAWCTPR for more details and to book your place.

We would like to invite all members of the press involved in these industries to support the conference. Please contact email kay.beloe@crugroup.com to request free access or to discuss media partnerships.

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

In 2019, CRU celebrates 50 years in business. Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU - big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

Media contacts:

For further information and interviews, please contact:

Kay Beloe, CRU Events, Tel: +44-(0)-20-7903-2091, Email: kay.beloe@crugroup.com

About AHK

The Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAGCC) is the largest bi-lateral business chamber in South Africa and has been supporting and facilitating the establishment of business links between Southern African (SADC) and German companies since 1952.

The Chamber serves more than 600 members and offers a multitude of services. Our field of expertise covers all aspects of trade and investment between Southern Africa and Germany, bringing together potential trade partners, and offering a wide range of business support. The SAGCC is part of the Global Network of German Chambers of Commerce (AHK), which is represented by 140 offices in 92 countries.

www.germanchamber.co.za

About Messe Dusseldorf

wire Düsseldorf | World's leading trade fair for the wire industry As an international trade fair wire Düsseldorf provides exhibitors and suppliers of wires and cables in addition to the latest technology, specialty products and innovative machines concerning wire and cable manufacturing, a unique communication platform. Experts from all over the world use the trade fair not only as an information center for the developments and trends in wire, cable and wire-processing industries. This key fair is also an international forum for the purpose of setting up closer business contacts and for intensifying existing relations with customers.

https://www.wire-tradefair.com/

Tube Düsseldorf | World's leading trade fair for the tube industry The Tube is the world's leading exhibition for the pipe industry and thus the most important showcase for all professionals manufacturing, processing and using pipes. The fair takes place every two years in Dusseldorf in conjunction with the wire, the international trade fair for the wire and cable industry, and has become internationally well established with offshots in Russia, India, Southeast Asia, China and Arabia.

https://www.tube-tradefair.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648443/CRU_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/886016/Africa_Wire_cable_and_tube_2019.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/886017/AHK.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/886018/Tube_Dusseldorf.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/886019/Wire_Dusseldorf.jpg