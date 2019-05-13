A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest user behavior analytics engagement for a leading financial services provider.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach to help the client track and analyze customer journeys.

Like the other industries, the banking and financial services sector is on the cusp of a major industrial transformation that is driven by the use of analytics. With factors such as speed, agility, and access to reliable information turning out to be key differentiators, businesses have started focusing on user behavior analytics to gain a competitive advantage. Though several banking firms have already succeeded in augmenting their business data with massive customer databases to identify patterns in user journeys, there still exists a vast untapped opportunity for banks to develop and integrate an in-house user behavior analytics solution.

The Business Problem:The client is a well-known financial services provider based out of Germany. The consumer cards division of the organization faced several challenges as their existing approach failed to systematically engage customers in ways that would help them boost revenue. To address such challenges the client wanted to deploy a new approach to analyze customer attributes and better understand their journeys. The client approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in user behavior analytics to gain in-depth insights into end-user behaviors.

"User behavior analytics revolves around the processes involved in tracking, collecting, and analyzing user data to identify similar patterns in user behaviors," says a user behavior analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedQuantzig's analytics experts helped the client develop a robust user behavior analytics solution that revolved around tracking and monitoring customer behaviors to drive business performance. The initial phase of this engagement revolved around conducting a detailed evaluation of key business processes and specific requirements of the consumer cards division. Such an approach helped the client to identify risks and devise strategies to mitigate risks.

Quantzig's user behavior analytics solutions helped the client to:

Achieve a 3X improvement in the analysis of customer attributes

Better understand customer journeys

Quantzig's user behavior analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Developing an in-house user behavior analytics strategy

Understanding customer intentions and tracking suspicious behavior

