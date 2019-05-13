HighJump Named a Leader in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems

HighJump views recognition as testament to company's unique innovations and vision for the future of warehousing and logistics

MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, announces its placement as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) report. To HighJump, the results exemplify the company's dedication and ability to empower businesses worldwide with the connected and automated supply chain of the future.

Purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice, adaptability - supply chain complexity is rising alongside consumer expectations. In light of this, warehousing and logistics professionals need solutions to handle new business models, stressed traditional logistics systems and deconsolidating networks. HighJump makes it possible.

"Over the past three decades, HighJump has invested in a uniquely adaptable technology platform underlying our warehouse management solutions to help our customers around the globe be prepared for future requirements in supply chain execution," said Chad Collins, CEO of HighJump. "By melding our solutions with innovative technologies from our company and around the world, we assure our customers can rise to any occasion. This is just the beginning of what's possible with HighJump as part of Körber Logistics Systems."

Since joining Körber Logistics Systems in 2017, HighJump has rapidly expanded its geographic footprint, solution portfolio and overall technology capabilities through the expertise of a combined 1,000+ experts with proven deployments across the globe. HighJump made major strides for the digital transformation of supply chain operations, enabling advanced data analytics and emerging technologies spanning artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, blockchain, IoT and machine learning. This includes:

Adding over 100 new WMS customers, totaling an estimated 1,200 WMS customers in nearly 80 countries, over the past year.

Rapid year-over-year cloud WMS revenue increase of 50% in 2018 under HighJump's global cloud initiative, HighJump NOW.

The launch of HighJump CLASS for warehouse simulation and the HighJump Warehouse Control System to capitalize on automation investments.

Continued emphasis on voice technology, bridging staff and advanced automation technology.

Increasing capacity for services and support for stronger customer enablement.

Bolstering its network of strategic and execution partners, with more than 80 partners providing local consultation, integration and implementation services for HighJump's solutions worldwide.

The HighJump warehouse management system (WMS) scales and adapts to the needs of small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), global enterprises and third party logistics (3PL). Unlike other solutions, users can configure the HighJump WMS to meet their specific requirements. Even further functionality and visibility into operations and resources is available through the end-to-end suite of supply chain management applications - the HighJump Essentials.

Companies in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems are evaluated on their completeness of vision and ability to execute to it. Subscribers may access the full report here.

