Frost & Sullivan Publishes Annual Update on BioLineRx

Summary of Highlights

Continues to strengthen its leading platform BL-8040; received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for BL-8040 (pancreatic cancer) and Biological Product Designation for AGI-134; successfully raised $15M; significant catalysts expected for H2-2019 (See full report).

The platform is currently being evaluated in eight Phase 2 or Phase 3 clinical trials for multiple indications in collaboration with four global pharma companies. So far BL-8040 is showing highly promising results in all three of its verticals, including more effective and less costly SCM for autologous transplantation, increased survival and response rates in AML consolidation patients, and increased survival and immunologic response in solid tumor patients.

BioLineRx is becoming a leader in the development of novel immune therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company has enough cash to further support its clinical progress through the next 18-24 months.

About the company - BioLineRx Ltd. (hereinafter: "BioLineRx" or "the Company") is an Israeli clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. Their two leading drug candidates under clinical development include: 1) BL-8040, a cancer therapy platform that is proving effective on 3 different verticals - stem cell mobilization (SCM); acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and solid tumors and 2) AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors. In 2007, the Company was listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and since 2011 has also been traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

