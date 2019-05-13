SAFEGUARDS | Consumer Products NO. 066/19

California Proposition 65 (Prop 65 (https://oehha.ca.gov/proposition-65/about-proposition-65)) is the 'Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986', a ballot initiative passed overwhelmingly by Californian residents in November 1986. This unique right-to-know law requires the state to publish a list of chemicals (https://oehha.ca.gov/proposition-65/proposition-65-list) that are known to cause cancer, birth defects and/or reproductive harm. First published in 1987, the list has evolved to approximately 900 chemicals.

Diisononyl phthalate (DINP (https://oehha.ca.gov/proposition-65/chemicals/diisononyl-phthalate-dinp)) has been listed as a chemical known to cause cancer since December 2013 and is one of the six phthalates on the Prop 65 list of chemicals. Since the 'clear and reasonable warning' provision became effective in December 2014, multiple settlements and judgments have been concluded for DINP-containing consumer products. Examples of these include aprons, back covers for chairs, electronic accessories, and gloves as well as pillow and mattress protectors (Safeguards 119/16 (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2016/06/safeguards-11916-california-proposition-65-reformulation-of-dinp-in-consumer-products) and 111/18 (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2018/08/safeguards-11118-california-proposition-65-reformulation-of-dinp-in-consumer-products)).

Since the publication of Safeguard 111/18, a number of Prop 65 settlements and judgments have been reached for DINP in a wide variety of consumer products. These include bags, DIY products, electronic accessories, furnishings, hats, houseware, juvenile product accessories, mouth call cases, pet products, stationery and office supplies, and wine product accessories.

Highlights of these settlements and judgments are summarized in Table 1. The reformulations in these settlements are mainly no more than 1,000 ppm DINP with a warning as an alternative. It is noteworthy that the parties in entry 1 agreed to reformulate DINP in backpacks and cosmetic bags to non-detectable levels, with a warning as an alternative, whereas a warning was agreed for camera power adapters in entry 4.

Entry Scope Reformulation/Warning for DINP 1 Backpacks

Cosmetics bags Non-detectable otherwise warning 2 Brass valves = 0.1% otherwise warning 3 Bulletin boards = 0.1% otherwise warning 4 Camera power adapters Warning 5 Chair covers = 0.1% otherwise warning 6 Chart kit vinyl covers with zipper = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 7 Electronic cords and/or cables = 0.1% otherwise warning 8 Evening bags (clutches) = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 9 Faux leather bags, cases, pouches and wallets = 0.1% otherwise warning 10 Handlebar grips (hot thermal grips) = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 11 Hats = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 12 Heavy duty dog chains (Heavy duty dog tie outs) = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 13 Inflatable serving bars = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 14 Lure bags = 0.1% otherwise warning 15 Microphone products = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 16 Mouth call cases = 0.1% otherwise warning 17 Plastic eye masks with reusable plastic case products = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 18 Plastic handle grill tool products = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 19 Plastic luggage tag products = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 20 Plastic pouches containing wood furniture and floor markers = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 21 Reusable plastic bag products = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 22 Sewer accessory bags = 0.1% otherwise warning 23 Shower caddies = 0.1% otherwise warning 24 Shower curtain liners = 0.1% otherwise warning 25 Steering wheel covers = 0.1% otherwise warning 26 Stroller shields and/or other similar products or packaging = 0.1% otherwise warning 27 Tackle cases = 0.1% otherwise warning 28 Travel kit plastic bags = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 29 Vinyl covered wires < 0.1% otherwise warning 30 Waterproof bags or cases for electronic devices = 0.1% otherwise warning 31 Wine charms and bottle topper sets < 0.1%

Table 1

A Prop 65 settlement is a consent agreement between the parties named in the settlement and a party not named in a settlement is not bound by that settlement.

