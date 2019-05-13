Atlas Mara Limited Announces Total Voting Rights Update

TORTOLA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"), the Company notifies the market that as of 13 May 2019, Atlas Mara has 174,618,767 ordinary shares in issue, of which 1,360,813 are held in treasury and 3,298,298 shares are held in escrow as part of the contingent consideration for the acquisition of Finance Bank Zambia Limited, as disclosed to the market on 1 July 2016.

Atlas Mara hereby confirms that the total number of voting rights in Atlas Mara is 169,959,656. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Atlas Mara under the DTRs.

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its vision is to create sub-Saharan Africa's premier financial services institution through organic and inorganic growth by combining the best of global institutional knowledge with extensive local insights. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, deliver excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com

