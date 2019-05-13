Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. Becomes a Member of the 8020 Community and Announces Annual General Meeting to be Held May 31, 2019

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ("Viridium" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIR) (US OTC; VIRFF) is pleased to announce that Viridium is now a member of the 8020 Connect Inc. ("8020 Connect") investor community.

We invite all investors and other interested parties to join the Viridium portal on 8020 Connect.

Join here: http://connects.digital/Viridium8

The 8020 platform enables Viridium to keep the investment community abreast of current developments such as corporate updates and engage directly with investors through a social media portal. 8020 Connect was the first social media platform to connect existing and potential investors to the Executive Management teams of publicly traded companies. The interactive structure of the portal provides an opportunity for interested parties to communicate with Viridium and supports the development of the Company's investor audience.

Mr. Jay Garnett, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Viridium is committed to increasing our engagement with our investment community. With the recent appointment of our Investor Relations Ambassador and now 8020 Connect's social media platform, we look forward to further direct communication with our stakeholders and investors."

Mr. D'Arcy Funfer, President of 8020 Connect, stated: "In addition to expanding our platform, 8020 Connect has been successfully expanding our investor network. This network will help Viridium, and other companies on our platform, launch their social media presence and increase their investor audience through active participation."

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Announcement

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. announces that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) will be held at Suite 1600, 650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia on Friday May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time).

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX labs, a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Viridium is invested in a portfolio of products including to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

About 8020 Connect

8020 Connect Inc. is a social and interactive investment community portal which expands the way shareholders and interested investors access and gather information from public corporations. Built as a hybrid social media and shareholder and management engagement platform, corporations can direct the flow of information to prospective and existing investors through both static and dynamic content. This will allow public companies to build their investment brand and investor awareness while maintaining digital media and regulatory compliance in a growing online investment community.

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

