Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS; STU: 4BR, FRA: 4BR, BEB: 4BR) ("Blackstone") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Blackstone Resources Chile SpA, a 100% subsidiary of Blackstone Resources AG.

Part of Blackstone's vision is to source valuable battery-metal materials to achieve a sustainable clean energy world through electro-mobility and mass energy storage.

In Chile, the company has now made a number of on-site visits since November 2018. Blackstone Resources Chile SpA is in the process of evaluating and exploring a number of potential mining projects specially cobalt and lithium.

Blackstone Resources Chile SpA

Cerro el Plomo 5855

Office 406

Las Condes

Santiago

Chile

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch.

