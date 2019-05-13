Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: Result of Annual General Meeting 13-May-2019 / 16:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. Block Commodities Limited ("Block Commodities" or the "Company") Block Commodities Limited / Epic: BLCC / Sector: Mining Result of Annual General Meeting Block Commodities "BLCC", the innovative commodity trader operating in Africa, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held today at 12-noon at Richmond House, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1GZ were duly passed. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further information, please contact: Block Commodities Limited Chris Cleverly info@blockcommodities.com NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 Public and Investor Relations: Cassiopeia Services - Stefania stefania@cassiopeia-ltd.com Barbaglio ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: AGM TIDM: BLCC LEI Code: 2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51 Sequence No.: 8608 EQS News ID: 810569 End of Announcement EQS News Service

