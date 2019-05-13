Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation completed share acquisitions



ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 MAY 2019 at 18.45 EEST

Orion Corporation completed share acquisitions

The share acquisitions announced by Orion Corporation on 25 April 2019 have been completed. The Company has purchased during the time period from 2 May 2019 to 13 May 2019 through trading on regulated market organised by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy a total of 250,000 Company's own B shares at an average price per share of approximately EUR 29.5342. The total purchase price paid for the shares was EUR 7,383,543.80.

After the repurchases, the Company holds a total of 765,161 own B shares corresponding to approximately 0.54% of the total number of the shares and 0.09% of the votes.



Contact person:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, tel. +358 10 426 3054

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

