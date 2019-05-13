Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation completed share acquisitions

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 MAY 2019 at 18.45 EEST
Orion Corporation completed share acquisitions
The share acquisitions announced by Orion Corporation on 25 April 2019 have been completed. The Company has purchased during the time period from 2 May 2019 to 13 May 2019 through trading on regulated market organised by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy a total of 250,000 Company's own B shares at an average price per share of approximately EUR 29.5342. The total purchase price paid for the shares was EUR 7,383,543.80.
After the repurchases, the Company holds a total of 765,161 own B shares corresponding to approximately 0.54% of the total number of the shares and 0.09% of the votes.
