SOLUTIONS 30: +88% growth in revenue in the first quarter of 2019

+88% growth in revenue in the first quarter of 2019

France: revenue up 79%

Other countries: revenue up 107%

Solutions 30 SE, the European leader in solutions for new technologies, today disclosed its revenue for the first quarter of 2019.

In millions of euros

(Unaudited figures) 1st quarter 2019 2018 % change Total 160.4 85.2 +88% From France 101.3 56.7 +79% From other countries 59.1 28.5 +107%

Growth momentum supported by capacity for market consolidation

Solutions 30's revenue grew by 88% in the 1st quarter of 2019, reaching €160.4 million. Organic growth(1) represented 43%. This performance is based on market conditions, which remain promising throughout Europe. It was also underpinned by the group's capacity to accelerate the consolidation process within its sector, which is still highly fragmented.

In France, Solutions 30 reported revenue of €101.3 million, a 79% increase (24% like-for-like). Organic growth remains solid for telecoms (fiber-optic cabling) and energy (installing smart meters for gas and electricity), boosted by the consolidation of CPCP since August 2018 and the acquisition of Sotranasa last December.

In other countries, Solutions 30's revenue grew by 107% (80% organic growth(1)), to €59.1 million, contributing 37% of the group's total revenue. Bolstered by the growing role of the outsourcing contract signed with Telenet, activity in the Benelux region nearly quadrupled, reaching €30.9 million. In Spain, revenue grew threefold thanks to the combined effects of strong organic growth and contributions from Salto, which was integrated into the group in October 2018. The group's strategy is to duplicate the model that has proven so effective in France: denser national coverage and sector diversification.

Outlook for profitable, sustainable growth confirmed

With a strong start to the year, Solutions 30 intends to continue pursuing its development strategy throughout 2019, laying the groundwork to reach a billion euros in revenue over the medium term.

At the center of what remains a highly fragmented, but thriving market, the group is in an ideal position to seize external growth opportunities that will help accelerate its organic growth. Solutions 30 is certainly anticipating that 2019 will be another year of impressive and profitable growth.

Webcast

Gianbeppi Fortis, CEO, and Amaury Boilot, CFO, will offer their comments about this report as part of a conference call that will take place today, in English, at 6:00 pm Paris time (CEST).

Upcoming event

2nd quarter and 1st half 2019 revenue report, July 22, 2019 at 6:00 pm (webcast July 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm CEST)

(1) Organic growth includes all outsourcing operations from 2018: including (a) local service activities from DXC Technology in Italy and (b) Unit-T, the new group subsidiary created to fulfill the service provision contract signed with Telenet. Both operationally and economically, these operations have led to new contracts, which is now taken into consideration in the group accounts.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million interventions completed since its creation and with its network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth



