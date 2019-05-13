Ernst Russ (ERAG) continues to reposition itself to focus on the shipping and real estate segments, while at the same time retaining a focus on cost efficiencies and funding restructuring. However, the weakness in the shipping markets seen in the second half of 2018 (as illustrated by the decline in charter rates) has provided some headwinds. Having said that, these markets seem relatively balanced now. In the real estate area, Ernst Russ was able to conclude a number of successful transactions and is exploring new opportunities in the area of subsidised housing.

