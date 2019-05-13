Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG real time digital technology for surgical guidance intended to secure and streamline skeletal implant placement, announced today the acceptance of the first scientific paper on the usage of its DSG sensing technology for guidance of robotic surgical platforms at the Hamlyn Symposium on Medical Robotics June 24-26th 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

The feasibility study will present the utilization of DSG measurements, performed directly in contact with bone during drilling, without the necessity of X-Rays. The purpose is to provide real-time feedback to surgical robots and prevent breaches through the cortical bone barrier, potentially harmful when undetected. The publication is the result of collaboration between SpineGuard and the ISIR (Institut des Systèmes Intelligents et de Robotique) of Sorbonne University, CNRS (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique) and INSERM (Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale). The Hamlyn Symposium is recognized as one of the top meetings worldwide about medical robotics.

Stéphane Bette, CEO and co-founder of SpineGuard, said: "We previously announced our collaboration in the field of surgical robotics with the ISIR of Sorbonne University, and the resulting intellectual property. This is the first publication of the experimental results. We are of course delighted by this major advancement in the demonstration of DSG utility in robotics. On the heels of our agreements, for the "smart" DSG embedded pedicle screw and DSG for the dental applications, this is an important step in our search for strategic industry partners who wish to incorporate the DSG technology in their surgical assistance platforms. Capitalizing on our organic PediGuard device business, optimized and profitable, SpineGuard pursues the strategic turn it engaged in 2015: the deployment of its DSG technology in new clinically relevant applications in order to create further growth drivers."

Guillaume Morel, Professor at the Sorbonne University, adds: «This publication is a first step we were looking forward to. The Hamlyn Symposium on Medical Robotics is a conference that regroups every year to present all that is new and significant in the world of surgical robotic research. The peer-review process is very strict and uses very strong selection criteria. It first requires demonstrating novelty and technical relevance, which is obvious here because no robots have ever shown autonomous navigation capabilities in bone using a sensing tool that they manipulate. Moreover, a specificity of this conference is to also include the clinical relevance in its selection criteria, as assessed by world-class surgeons in terms of innovation. Precisely on this aspect, our paper received excellent recognition, which is quite rare for such novel work. All this encourages us to persevere; we have a very robust work plan in front of us to explore the multiple possibilities offered by these first results."

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary real-time digital technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 70,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Fourteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

Contacts:

SpineGuard

