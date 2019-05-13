The Mediawan group reported revenues of €76.4 million in Q1 2019, up +78.9% compared to Q1 2018 (+47.9% at constant scope).

The most dynamic activities were the production of series, movies and documentaries, which benefited from a more favorable delivery schedule than over the same period last year and include the consolidation of Palomar on January 1st, 2019.

Buoyant increase in revenues in Q1 2019, both organically and thanks to acquisitions

In Q1 2019, revenues totaled €76.4 million, up +78.9% compared with the same quarter of 2018. This growth was a result of the contribution of Palomar, consolidated from 1/1/2019, which has strengthened the Mediawan Originals core business, and to the organic growth generated by the various core businesses, in particular Mediawan Originals andMediawan Rights

Reported first-quarter revenues

In million Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Change Mediawan Originals 33.2 6.0 453% Mediawan Animation 5.8 ns Mediawan Rights 10.7 9.7 10.3% Mediawan Thematics 26.7 27.0 -1.2% Total 76.4 42.7 78.9%

Pierre-Antoine Capton, Mediawan's Chairman, says: "Our group has reaffirmed its status as a growth stock within a dynamic sector. Mediawan has continued to generate buoyant organic growth in this early part of the year and we are delighted to have welcomed the Palomar group in Italy, which has also seen a good start. With the broadcasting of the 'The Name of the Rose' series, the Group is further confirming its know-how and its objective of henceforth producing ambitious European projects. The Mediawan group will moreover continue to carry out targeted acquisitions in Europe by applying the financial discipline that has characterized the Group since its creation.

Mediawan Originals , the leading independent producer of fiction and documentaries in France and in Italy with 18 production companies, recorded revenues of €33.2 million in Q1 2019 compared with €6.0 million in Q1 2018. This strong growth is notably the result of the delivery of 8 episodes of "Research Unit," 8 episodes of "Black Spot," 4 episodes of "Alice Nevers," the final 2 episodes of the second season of "The Red Bracelets" and the first season of "Unfaithful," a ratings success for TF1 in the first quarter of 2019. In Italy, Palomar delivered the film "Piranhas," which won the Silver Bear for best screenplay at the Berlin Film Festival. Mediawan's Italian subsidiary, now consolidated within the Group, also produced the "La Stagione della Caccia" miniseries, which is based on the hit novel by Andrea Camilleri, the author of the Inspector Montalbano books. In total, the Group delivered over thirty hours of premium programs over the period.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse and raised €250 million from an initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed eight strategic acquisitions, in this way becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player, occupying a leading position in Europe. The group works in four sub-sectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operating animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN: FR0013247137 Ticker: MDW

Next financial press release: 2019Half-year results, before end-September 2019.

