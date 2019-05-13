sprite-preloader
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 
Aktie:
13.05.2019 | 18:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Report of the extraordinary general meeting of 13 May 2019

On 24 April 2019 a first extraordinary general meeting of Intervest Offices & Warehouses (hereinafter 'the Company') was convened. Given the required quorum was not reached, a new extraordinary general meeting was held today Monday 13 May 2019, with the same agenda.

This meeting was able to deliberate validly and approved following items on the agenda.

Renewal authorisation for authorised capital

The general meeting grants the board of directors of the Company authorisation, for a period of 5 years, to increase the capital on one or more occasions:

I. With an amount equal to a maximum of 50% of the share capital in the framework of a capital increase by cash contribution with holding of the preferential right or the possibility of exercising an irreducible allocation right;

II. With an amount equal to a maximum of 50% of the share capital in the framework of the distribution of an optional dividend;

III. With an amount equal to a maximum of 20% of the share capital in the framework of a capital increase other than those intended in points 1 and 2.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Results extraordinary general meeting of 13 May 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e0352651-db7a-42d0-91c0-e6c75d2db21e)

