TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 112.20 GG00B90J5Z95 10th May 2019

The issue price for the placing announced on April 12th, 2019 is 114.44 being a premium of 2% to the above NAV.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date: 13thMay 2019