13.05.2019 | 18:13
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 13

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited112.20GG00B90J5Z9510th May 2019

The issue price for the placing announced on April 12th, 2019 is 114.44 being a premium of 2% to the above NAV.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date: 13thMay 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire