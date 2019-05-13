(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Regulatory News:
Market: Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
LEI: 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|April 30, 2019
|83,808,761
|
Total gross of voting rights: 131,967,558
|
Total net* of voting rights: 131,338,175
Total net total number of voting rights attached to shares shares without voting rights
Contacts:
IPSEN