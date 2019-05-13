Al Petrie Advisors: 2019 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held in New Orleans May 28 - 31 Updated Agenda and List of Currently Confirmed Participating Companies Now Available on Web Site

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / The 2019 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in New Orleans at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans at 921 Canal Street May 28 - 31, 2019.

The Conference will feature a series of 23 panels and presentations that will address key domestic and international industry developments and topics. This year the Conference will include three field trips on May 31st to both offshore Gulf of Mexico and onshore south Louisiana facilities.

Crew boat trip to an offshore platform operated by Upstream Exploration

Airboat trip onshore to view south Louisiana marshland production facilities

Visit to world-class International Matex Tank Terminal facility with more than 16 million barrels of storage capacity and five large ship berths and 18 barge berths on the Mississippi River

Executives from over 70 leading public and private exploration and production and oil field services companies as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, and industry advisory and law firms will participate in the discussions.

This year's Conference includes several highlighted events:

Tuesday, May 28th 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans Opening Key Note Speaker and Reception

Scott Schnipper, Head of Foreign Exchange, Commodities and Rates will open the Conference with a presentation entitled: "Prosperity Promised? The Fed, OPEC and the Intersection of Macro and Energy Markets"

Wednesday, May 29th 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

National World War II Museum

New Orleans Warehouse District - 945 Magazine Street

Networking event and cocktails, buffet-style dinner and entertainment

Thursday, May 30th 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

French Quarter

Post-closing cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and networking at a private residence and courtyard in the heart of the French Quarter

Event host Al Petrie, Senior Partner of Al Petrie Advisors, commented, "We are very pleased to have the largest lineup of panels and presentations ever for our Conference that will discuss current key topics in the industry today. We will welcome a wide range of public and private companies and recognized industry experts to share their views. We are equally excited about our evening networking events made possible by our sponsors. We are certain it will be an interesting, enjoyable and information-packed Conference this year."

A preliminary agenda and a listing of the currently confirmed participating companies are now available on the Conference web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com, under the Agenda tab.

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives, trust officers, energy industry management and advisors. There is no cost for investment professionals attending the Conference. The cost for all other attendees is $349 for the three-day event.

The Conference web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com provides online registration and full details on the event which is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information including sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

201 Saint Charles Avenue Suite 2413 New Orleans, Louisiana 70170

SOURCE: Al Petrie Advisors

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545179/2019-Louisiana-Energy-Conference-to-Be-Held-in-New-Orleans-May-28--31-Updated-Agenda-and-List-of-Currently-ConfirmedParticipating-Companies-Now-Available-on-Web-Site