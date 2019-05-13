M2E Pro Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Walmart Marketplace

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M2E Pro, a Magento technology partner, and the only Magento native solution provider for eBay and Amazon adds Magento native integration with Walmart marketplace.

"Now, with a click of a button, Magento merchants can leverage the power of the world's largest retailer and offer their products to the millions of buyers who visit Walmart.com every day," said Alex Podopryhora of M2E.

Walmart and M2E Pro are one of the most exciting partnerships to jointly exhibit at Imagine 2019, Magento's global e-commerce conference.

ABOUT M2E

M2E Pro is a Magento Technology partner and an award-winning, innovative multichannel solution provider for Walmart, eBay & Amazon. No clouds, no extra layers - only one point of a data entry and data management - everything from Magento backend. Merchants retain full ownership over their own data and nothing is stored off-site. As of December 2018, M2E Pro had over 40,000 eBay and 17,000 Amazon accounts under management.

https://m2epro.com/marketplaces/walmart

ABOUT WALMART

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), the world's largest retailer, helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime, anywhere.

https://marketplace.walmart.com/m2e/

