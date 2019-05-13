sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

88,90 Euro		+0,11
+0,12 %
WKN: 860853 ISIN: US9311421039 Ticker-Symbol: WMT 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALMART INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,62
88,65
19:59
88,61
88,65
19:58
13.05.2019 | 19:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

M2E Pro Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Walmart Marketplace

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M2E Pro, a Magento technology partner, and the only Magento native solution provider for eBay and Amazon adds Magento native integration with Walmart marketplace.

"Now, with a click of a button, Magento merchants can leverage the power of the world's largest retailer and offer their products to the millions of buyers who visit Walmart.com every day," said Alex Podopryhora of M2E.

Walmart and M2E Pro are one of the most exciting partnerships to jointly exhibit at Imagine 2019, Magento's global e-commerce conference.

ABOUT M2E

M2E Pro is a Magento Technology partner and an award-winning, innovative multichannel solution provider for Walmart, eBay & Amazon. No clouds, no extra layers - only one point of a data entry and data management - everything from Magento backend. Merchants retain full ownership over their own data and nothing is stored off-site. As of December 2018, M2E Pro had over 40,000 eBay and 17,000 Amazon accounts under management.

https://m2epro.com/marketplaces/walmart

ABOUT WALMART

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), the world's largest retailer, helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime, anywhere.

https://marketplace.walmart.com/m2e/

CONTACT: Email: support@m2epro.com, Tel: (585) 902 1155


© 2019 PR Newswire