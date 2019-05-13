Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, announced today that Group Chief Financial Officer and President North America, Prem Parameswaran is scheduled to speak on the "Overcoming Cybersecurity Fragmentation" panel at Bloomberg Live's The Modern CFO: Tomorrow's Finance Today Conference on May 15, 2019 at 8:00 PM CT.

A livestream of the conference will be made available on the Bloomberg Live website at https://www.bloomberg.com/live/stream.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190513005726/en/

Contacts:

Mark Carbeck

Eros International Plc

Chief Corporate Strategy Officer

Mark.Carbeck@erosintl.com

+44 (207) 258 9909

Erica Bartsch

Sloane Company

212-446-1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com