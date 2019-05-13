Wachsman Adds New Dimensions to Global Leadership with Two Key Hires As It Continues to Lead the Blockchain Communications Industry

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wachsman, a global communications consultancy specialized in blockchain, finance, and emerging technologies, has announced the appointment of Jane Fields as Managing Director, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Danny Phan as Managing Director, Asia Pacific (APAC). With headquarters in Dublin, New York and Singapore, the appointments strengthen Wachsman's presence and growth in critical geographic regions.

David Wachsman, CEO and Founder of Wachsman, said: "Jane Fields is one of the most accomplished and sought-after executives in Europe. She has helped build and scale global enterprises and develop household names. To say I am thrilled that Jane will be at the helm of our headquarters for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa would be an understatement. Her leadership, operational expertise, and extraordinary understanding of technology, brands, and consumer behaviour will be invaluable in extending our organization's reach and asserting our potential as a strategic communications powerhouse."

As Managing Director of Wachsman, EMEA, Fields will oversee and continue to build on the extraordinary growth experienced thus far at Wachsman's European headquarters. Bringing more than two decades of international experience across multiple sectors and disciplines, Fields previously held the role of Chief Communications Officer for Skype, served on the Board of United Business Media, founded two global communications agencies with clients including Expedia, Facebook, Blackberry, Aviva, Deutsche Bank, and Barclays, was the first female General Manager of Edelman's PR operations in the Middle East, and served in the global financial services practice at Ernst & Young Management Consultancy.

"Wachsman is a giant in this space and I am thrilled to be joining at a time of exponential growth and expansion for the industry. The firm has marshalled and developed incredible talent that today produces amazing work for our clients, driven by a passion for excellence that is second to none. As we step forward to new markets and sectors over the coming months, we will continue to raise the bar on industry standards," said Fields.

Expanding beyond Europe and North America, in September 2018, Wachsman launched its Asia Pacific headquarters, cementing a truly global presence for the firm. Danny Phan joins to oversee and lead the strategic growth of the Singapore-based office and the region.

Commenting on his new position, Phan said: "Born out of the blockchain industry and now advising complex technology and financial firms, Wachsman is dedicated to helping visionary leaders profoundly shaping the future of business. With unparalleled experience navigating the new economy and decentralized world, Wachsman was perhaps the first major consultancy at the forefront of the digital and financial revolution. Asia is the epicenter of digital transformation, and I am thrilled to work alongside some of the industry's most talented practitioners in cultivating a new generation of leaders."

An award-winning communications professional, Phan has more than 20 years of experience managing complex, high-stake communication projects across emerging markets within Asia and the United States. Most recently, Phan was the Regional Managing Director for Teneo Singapore and Southeast Asia, and previously held leadership roles at Ogilvy and Burson-Marsteller. Phan was also recognised as one of Asia's 40 Under 40 by Campaign Asia.

"Wachsman's expansion to Singapore last September was inspired by the tremendous growth potential we see throughout Asia-Pacific. Danny has extensive experience working with tech unicorns and advising business leaders on complex policy and regulatory issues. Consequently, he will play a key role in propelling Wachsman into new industries and markets. With the addition of Jane Fields and Danny Phan to the organisation, we dramatically strengthen the consultancy as a global force," said David Wachsman.

David Wachsman, CEO and Founder, Jane Fields, Managing Director, EMEA, and Danny Phan, Managing Director, APAC, are available for interview.

About Wachsman