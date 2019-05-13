Business Reporter: A Partnership for Nature and People

LONDON, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BirdLife international, the world's largest conservation partnership, has a network of 115 partners in 113 countries to collectively conserve the planet.

Established in 1922, BirdLife operates on a unique structure whereby the organisation can understand how regional events can impact conservation on a national and global scale which is due to their partnership with conservation workers and scientists who know the local area and authorities.

With increasing pressures to adopt environmentally friendly alternatives, BirdLife plays a pivotal role in promoting sustainable practices in the business world. In South America for example, BirdLife works through its partners with ranchers in five countries, ensuring they produce beef that is also environmentally friendly.

BirdLife also acknowledges the rapid loss of wildlife at an alarming rate. With the effects of environmental degradation becoming more empirical, Patricia Zurita, CEO of BirdLife International, believes that, "The more that we integrate environmental governance elements into business, the more that we can ensure we have sustainable systems around us."

