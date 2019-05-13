Balt USA, LLC announces today it has obtained CE mark for the Titan aspiration catheter. The Titan catheter line consists of a highly navigable, large bore (.070") aspiration catheter and a smaller bore (.036") catheter for navigation and support. Obtaining the CE mark for Titan* enhances the Balt stroke portfolio as it will be available alongside the CatchView* revascularization stent, Vasco* catheters, Ballast long sheath and Hybrid guidewires to provide a complete stroke solution to the marketplace.

"Obtaining the CE mark for Titan strengthens Balt's position in the rapidly growing ischemic stroke market," said Pascal Girin, CEO at Balt. "Titan marks the sixth significant product approval obtained by Balt within the last year and is a testament to Balt's commitment to bring a rapid succession of innovative products to the neurovascular community."

*The Titan aspiration catheter, CatchView revascularization stent and Vasco catheters are not cleared or approved for sale in the United States

About Balt USA, LLC

Balt USA, LLC was established in 2017 as the US based division of Balt Incorporated and is based in Irvine, California. Balt USA's focus is on the commercialization of Balt products in the United States as well as continuing a tradition of physician inspired innovation through novel research and development.

www.balt-usa.com

About Balt

Since it was established in 1977, Balt has worked with interventional neuroradiologists to treat complex life-threatening conditions such as strokes, aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations. A pioneer in its field, BALT designs, manufactures and distributes the 'Interventional Neuro Radiology' ('INR') devices such as catheters, stents and coils that are essential in treating such conditions. BALT is now entering with innovating solutions into the Interventional radiology area (space) with a comprehensive portfolio around embolization solutions with Liquid embolic agent and coils.

Balt is one of the leading pure play MedTech companies in Europe, and is a supplier to all major international hospitals practicing neuroradiology surgery. Headquartered in France, it boasts a number of proprietary, patent-protected products focusing on minimally invasive neurovascular techniques and recently peripheral diseases.

In 2017, the company generated 95% of its revenue outside France via its own sales network and over 100 distributing countries worldwide.

www.balt.fr

