Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2019) - Blackrock Gold Corporation (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") wishes to inform that the Company has canceled it's proposed financing. The Company previously announced a non-brokered private placement on February 4, 2019 and March 28,2019. The Board has decided not to proceed at this time with the proposed financing while they seek to explore an alternative plan of action surrounding Silver Cloud.

The Company also wishes to announce that Mr. Deepak Malhotra has resigned as a Director of the company due to other commitments. Mr. Deepak Malhotra has also voluntarily surrendered 150,000 stock options granted to him on May 4, 2018 at $0.12. Stock options granted to him are now cancelled effective immediately. The Company thanks him for his services and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

About Blackrock Gold

Blackrock Gold Corp is a discovery driven junior exploration company focused on uncovering the next big economic gold deposit. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on blue-sky opportunities, with an aim to acquire large-scale land packages that are in prolific gold belts within stable jurisdictions.

