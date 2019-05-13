Barker Minerals Ltd. - Corporate Update

PRINCE GEORGE, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / Barker Minerals Ltd. ("BML" on TSX/V) "The Company" reports that as of April 5, 2019 the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") suspended trading in the Company's securities as a result of a Cease Trade Order ('CTO') issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission. A copy of the Exchange bulletin can be obtained from the website at tmx.com. Reinstatement to trading can occur only when the CTO is revoked and the Exchange has concluded its reinstatement review to ensure the Company has satisfactorily complied with Exchange requirements.

Management will now take the time to reassess its corporate objectives in order to set its future direction. Efforts are being made to meet the minimum requirements to get re-instated on the TSX-V, or, to be able to pursue alternative strategies with the goal to increase and maximize shareholder value with an active and fair, public share market. Once a decision has been made, Barker will provide an update to inform its shareholders of such plans and activities.

Barker continues advancing its generator business model and intends on maintaining the good standing of its stable of high-quality mineral exploration properties in the Cariboo Gold District of B.C. We are dedicated to the business of mineral exploration and are considering various strategies on several of our properties. We are in continued communication with various parties, and individuals with the intent of selling or optioning, one of our high-quality projects such as the Frank Creek Kuroko VMS project, the Tasse Diamond potential project, as well as the Simlock and Ace Gold projects.

The junior exploration sector is still in a prolonged slump and it has been a difficult time for most companies to raise enough funds to continue advancing their exploration projects. However, the inevitable turnaround will eventually occur, and Barker may then be in a better position to reap the rewards.

About Barker Minerals

Barker Minerals is advancing exploration on its 100% owned mineral properties in the Cariboo Gold District, one of the most mineralized belts in British Columbia.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information, including those relating to 'plans' of the Company. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by the Company in its public securities filings -- that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

