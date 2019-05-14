ON:chain19: Blockchain Thought Leadership Conference, ON:Chain19, Has Added New Speakers For its May 23rd Event

Blockchain Thought Leadership Conference ONChain19 Has Added Speakers from the CFTC, the US Attorney's Office, Sustany Capital, FinVC, Hadera Hashgraph, White Shark, Tellus Title, and XEEDA to Their Current Top-Tier Roster to Speak to the Intersection of Blockchain and Finance

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / With just over one week to go, ON:chain19, the initial annual thought-leadership conference being held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, today announced it has secured several new speakers including Daniel Gorfine of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Assistant US Attorney Puneet V. Kakkar, Christian Kameir of Sustany Capital, Logan Allin of FinVC, Christian Hasker of Hadera Hashgraph, Marc Wade of White Shark Fintech, David Howie of Tellus Title, and Dr. Marc Gorofff of XEEDA. Click here to review the complete list of ON:chain19 speakers.

With a powerful line-up of top figures in the crypto and finance space, the intimate conference and networking event located at the beautiful Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, CA, will be covering a range of topics touching on the impact of blockchain on the financial markets, institutional transactions, portfolio construction, and consumer behavior. Pegged as the "Blockchain MBA-in-a-Day" conference, ON:chain19's agenda and speakers list have now been finalized. Click here to review the final ON:chain19 Agenda.

"ON:chain19 is already establishing itself in its inaugural year as one of the 'can't miss' events in Southern California for those wanting to understand the frontiers of finance and emerging technology," observed Timothy Spangler, the leading FinTech regulatory expert who is co-chairing the conference. "The caliber of our speakers and our meticulous focus on highly-curated content has generated great responses from attendees. We will be starting our annual ON:chain events on Thursday May 23 with a clear statement of our intent for years to follow."

At ON:chain19, attendees will learn about the diverse and surprising ways in which blockchain is disrupting our financial system and transforming the way in which people invest, save, transact, and plan for their future.

Topics will include: "Life After Blockchain," "The Hardware-Software Nexus," "Digital Assets and Money Laundering Concerns," "Disrupting Real Estate and Finance," "Secure Innovation for Digital Assets" and "The Case for Decentralized Finance."

Importantly, a portion of the ON:chain19 proceeds will benefit Girls Who Code and Help for Children.

