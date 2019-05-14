Silicon Mobility, the technology player powering control solutions for a cleaner, safer and smarter mobility, announced today the opening of a subsidiary in Shanghai, China. This subsidiary will provide support for local customers. It will be headed by Vincent Cruvellier, co-founder and vice president of operations for Silicon Mobility. He will lead Silicon Mobility's supply chain and quality management from China.

"China is leading the car's electrification revolution with a strong take-off of the volume of electric vehicles with more than 1.5 million sold in the last two years," says Bruno Paucard, president and CEO of Silicon Mobility. "With a huge demand for complimentary consultation on top of our standard efficient and safe control solutions for electrified powertrain, it makes sense for us to have a local presence. With our expert support team, we can accelerate our customers' start of production and provide necessary support."

Silicon Mobility is changing the game of electrification by providing an automotive semiconductor control solution which extends by 30% the range of electric vehicle, divides by two the cost of electronics and shortens by 10% the battery charging time. Silicon Mobility offers a complete end to end solution which includes semiconductors and applications for the control of the key elements of the electrified powertrain.

Silicon Mobility is a technology leader with a for cleaner, safer and smarter mobility. The company designs, develops and sells flexible, real-time, safe and open semiconductor solutions for the automotive industry used to increase energy efficiency and reduce pollutant emissions while keeping passengers safe.

Silicon Mobility's products control electric motors, battery, and energy management systems of hybrid and electric vehicles. By using Silicon Mobility's technologies, manufacturers improve the efficiency, reduce the size, weight, and cost of electric motors and increase the battery range and durability. Its technologies and products accelerate the car's powertrain electrification and the deployment of driverless vehicles for OEMs. Silicon Mobility is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a global presence in Germany, Silicon Valley, CA., China, and Japan.

