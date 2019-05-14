Sumitomo Life Announces a PoC With VYMO

- Acceleration of Digital Innovation aiming to enhance efficiency and productivity of sales activity -

SINGAPORE, HONG KONG, JAKARTA, Indonesia and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Life Insurance Company ("Sumitomo Life", Head Office: Osaka; President and CEO: Masahiro Hashimoto) and ABeam Consulting Ltd. ("ABeam Consulting", Head Office: Tokyo; President and CEO: Toshinori Iwasawa) will conduct proof-of-concept (PoC) research on a new smartphone application with VYMO (Head Office: Bangalore, India; CEO: Yamini Bhat), a start-up whose Asia-Pacific hub is located in Singapore.

VYMO's solution utilizes locational information from GPS to realize efficient sales activities of corporate sales representatives. It also increases productivity of marketing through centralized management of information on client companies and sales activities. In addition, VYMO's solution offers a function which suggests the most suitable sales route and action using artificial intelligence (AI) technology which is planned to be verified in view of implementation in the future.

VYMO has been adopted by various global insurance companies in Singapore and Sumitomo Life is the first in Japan to execute PoC with VYMO. VYMO's Japanese partner ABeam Consulting, which has a wealth of consulting experience in the insurance industry will support the implementation process.

About Sumitomo Life Digital Innovation Labs

In April 2018, Sumitomo Life opened Sumitomo Life Digital Innovation Labs in Tokyo and Silicon Valley as hubs to accelerate innovation of businesses and offer services in the era of digital transformation. In the U.S., they have been collaborating with their wholly owned subsidiary Symetra to accelerate network building in the region. Going forward, Sumitomo Life continues to aim creation of innovative businesses and services by collecting the latest technologies and swiftly executing PoCs.

About ABeam Consulting

ABeam Consulting provides business transformation services that create strategic advantages, improve business processes, leverage technology innovation, and enhance organizational performance for leading multinational and domestic companies worldwide. ABeam partners with clients to diagnose and solve their real challenges with solutions that combine industry and operational best practices with technical expertise. Pragmatic approaches ensure that clients gain measurable value more quickly. Headquartered in Tokyo, ABeam's 6,000 professionals serve clients throughout Asia, the Americas and Europe.

