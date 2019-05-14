Asia Cannabis Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2019 / Asia Cannabis Corp. ("ACC" or the "Company") (CSE:ASIA), announced today that Kenneth McKinnon has submitted his resignation as a director of the Company. Mr. McKinnon has agreed to continue with the Company in a consulting role, and a contract with a two-year term has been executed with him in that regard.

ACC is an early stage international agri-technology company which has begun the process of creating a business focused on the development, evaluation, testing, application and, ultimately, supply to the market of proprietary organic hybridization technology and certain products derived from that technology. The core approach of the business will be centred on the planting, growth and harvesting of new and valuable strains of hemp and related crops in commercial quantities under the terms of the InPlanta License Agreement.

In conjunction with InPlanta, the Corporation plans to develop varieties of hemp with superior growth and production characteristics in the various environments found in the licensed territories With the data and associated knowledge gained from these activities, the Corporation intends to leverage the technology to develop a portfolio of strategic hemp investments to take advantage of both the changing social climate relative to hemp use and the historic acceptance of the use of these products and their derivatives in certain of the jurisdictions granted under the License Agreement.

