Fujitsu America, Inc. Bryan Hollar Phone: 408-746-6412 E-mail: Bryan.Hollar@fujitsu.com Dixon Schwabl Inc. Julianna Monacelli Phone: 585-899-3227 E-mail: Julianna_Monacelli@dixonschwabl.com Autonomic Maggie Philbin Associate Director VSC for Autonomic E-mail: autonomic@vscconsulting.com Ford Motor Company Fazel Adabi Ford Mobility Communications E-mail: fadabi@ford.com Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, May 14, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu and Autonomic, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Smart Mobility, today announce a joint collaboration to offer OEMs(1) worldwide a fast and flexible solution to support the automotive industry's transformation to mobility-as-a-service(2) models. Leveraging Autonomic's expertise in cloud services for connected vehicles and Fujitsu's capabilities in technology integration and experience in the automotive space, the companies will initially deliver the Transportation Mobility Cloud (TMC) and Fujitsu systems integration services to Ford Motor Company, followed by a rollout to other automakers globally.With the growth in connected cars, autonomous driving, sharing services, ride-hailing, and electric vehicles, the automotive industry is moving towards a services-led automotive ecosystem commonly known as mobility-as-a-service. This has dramatically increased the demand for a fast and flexible mobility service platform that's capable of rapidly processing the vast quantity of data that mobility innovation generates, as well as streamlining applications' access to that data and those vehicles. Through the new partnership, Fujitsu and Autonomic will combine their business acumen, industry expertise, and digital technologies to accelerate mobility-as-a-service adoption.Autonomic's TMC gives car makers and developers the infrastructure to build customer experiences for connected vehicles. Supported by Amazon Web Services, the TMC connects diverse elements of urban mobility systems (connected vehicles, mass transit, personal mobile devices, city infrastructure, and service providers) with the goal of orchestrating a safer, more efficient and sustainable transportation network. With the TMC, Autonomic delivers a flexible and secure platform that provides automakers and other developers the building blocks necessary for connected mobility applications ranging from self-driving car routing, management of large-scale fleets, transit planning and more.Fujitsu brings its deep experience in OEM systems integration to offer mobility technologies and services including Fujitsu's stream data processing technology (Dracena(3)). This solution enhancement speeds up the deployment of mobility services to individual customers through the continuous and dynamic processing of vast quantities of IoT data from OEMs, insurance companies, and other verticalized input. As part of the collaboration, Fujitsu also will offer access to its broader digital consulting, services and solutions, as well as its global sales network, to enhance sales."Fujitsu is committed to its partnership with Autonomic to realize the future of mobility. We embrace co-creation, where we bring together knowledge, expertise, and technology from our ecosystem partners and customers to create better solutions," said Junichi Azuma, Corporate Executive officer and EVP, Head of Private Enterprise Business in the Technology Solutions Business at Fujitsu Limited. "Our collaboration with Autonomic exemplifies how co-creation can help us achieve our vision to create a human-centric intelligent society - a safer, more sustainable world and rewarding place for future generations.""We are delighted to partner with Fujitsu to increase the ease and speed with which the automotive industry can offer mobility services to its customers," said Gavin Sherry, CEO at Autonomic. "In bringing together the power of the Transportation Mobility Cloud and Fujitsu's digital technology innovation and expertise in OEM systems integration, we can help automakers enter new markets and achieve new revenue streams.""As we transform our business to deliver smart vehicles for a smart world, the partnership between Autonomic and Fujitsu will be a powerful enabler of our strategy," said Rich Strader, vice president, Mobility Platforms and Products at Ford Motor Company. "With their combined industry knowledge, technical expertise, and world-class technology, they will be able to accelerate the delivery of holistic, and genuinely useful mobility applications."AvailabilityThe Autonomic platform and systems integration services from Fujitsu will be made available in the US and other regions globally.(1) OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) A company that produces parts and equipment to be marketed and sold by another manufacturer.(2) Mobility-as-a-Service Mobility solutions that are consumed as a service; reflecting a shift away from personally-owned modes of transportation.(3) Dracena (Dynamically Reconfigurable Asynchronous Consistent Event-processing Architecture) Developed by Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd., a stream processing architecture that can add or change content while processing large volumes of IoT data, without stopping.About Fujitsu AmericasFujitsu America, Inc. is the parent and/or management company of a group of Fujitsu-owned companies operating in North, Central and South America dedicated to delivering the full range of Fujitsu products, solutions and services in ICT to our customers in the Western Hemisphere. These companies are collectively referred to as Fujitsu Americas. Fujitsu enables clients to meet their business objectives through integrated offerings and solutions, including consulting, systems integration, managed services, outsourcing and cloud services for infrastructure, platforms and applications; data center and field services; and server, storage, software and mobile/tablet technologies. For more information, please visit: http://fujitsu.com/us and http://twitter.com/fujitsuamericaAbout AutonomicAutonomic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Smart Mobility LLC and is set to usher in a new era of connected vehicles and transform how people move around cities. As the creator of the world's foremost transportation and mobility platform for connected vehicles -- the Transportation Mobility Cloud -- Autonomic gives car makers and developers a way to build customer experiences for connected vehicles. To learn more about Autonomic, go to https://autonomic.ai.About Ford Motor CompanyFord Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 196,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release at www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.