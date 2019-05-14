NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, May 14, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has become the first Japanese company to join the Tumor neoantigEn SeLection Alliance (TESLA) founded and managed by the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Cancer Research Institute (CRI). This global bioinformatics collaborative includes scientists from more than 35 of the leading neoantigen research groups in academia, nonprofit and industry. The goal is to find the best algorithms to predict which cancer neoantigens encoded in DNA and RNA can be recognized by and stimulate an immune response.Individualized neoantigen vaccines, which are tailored to each patient's tumor, are one of most advanced cancer treatments to show great promise for activating the immune system to fight cancer whilst reducing the chances of autoimmune responses.NEC was accepted into the TESLA consortium given the uniqueness of the company's Neoantigen Prediction System. The prediction system utilizes NEC's cutting-edge AI technology, "NEC the WISE"(1), to identify and prioritize patient-specific neoantigens. NEC comprehensively evaluates candidate neoantigens with a primary focus placed on its in-house MHC-binding affinity prediction. These allow NEC to effectively prioritize the numerous candidate neoantigens identified in a single patient."By participating in this consortium, NEC will be able to collaborate with the world's leading research organizations and potentially improve the chances of survival for cancer patients with this new treatment option," said Osamu Fujikawa, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation. "NEC focuses on the provision of social solutions and continues efforts to strengthen its next-generation healthtech businesses," he added.(1) NEC the WISENEC the WISE is a term for the Company's cutting-edge portfolio of AI technologies.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security efficiency and fairness of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.