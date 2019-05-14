Coco Yuen, Tel: +852 2584 4145, Email: coco.hc.yuen@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, May 14, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - France's premier movie market, Marche du Film, opens today (14 May) and continues through 23 May as part of the concurrent 72nd Festival de Cannes (Cannes Film Festival).The Hong Kong Pavilion, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), features five Hong Kong exhibitors, namely All Rights Entertainment Ltd, Emperor Motion Pictures, Entertaining Power Co Ltd, Fortune Star Media Ltd and G-Full Films Cultural Company. Another 11 Hong Kong companies will showcase their latest productions and seek business and partnership opportunities through individual stands or offices during Marche du Film.Spotlight on Hong Kong's film industryThe HKTDC organises the Hong Kong Pavilion with the aim of promoting Hong Kong's vibrant and creative film industry to international markets and further strengthening the city's role as Asia's entertainment hub.Several Hong Kong companies will screen their latest offerings at Marche du Film from 14-23 May, including films such as Bodies at Rest and Call Heaven to Heaven. The Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF), meanwhile, will showcase five selected projects from its Work-in-Progress Lab (WIP Lab) at the "HAF goes to Cannes" screening, including Suk Suk from Hong Kong and To Live to Sing from Mainland China.Value-added servicesThe Hong Kong Pavilion - located in the International Village at Marche du Film - also serves as a business centre, providing free business facilities to registered Hong Kong participants. Dim sum receptions will be held in the pavilion on 16 and 17 May, offering networking opportunities for invited film industry professionals.FILMART follow-upThe Hong Kong Pavilion in Cannes is an ideal setting for Hong Kong industry players to pursue business leads with international contacts made earlier in the year at the HKTDC Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART). The 23rd edition of FILMART, held from 18-21 March this year, featured more than 880 exhibitors from 35 countries and regions, and attracted more than 8,800 buyers from around the world.Through the pavilion at Cannes, the HKTDC aims to showcase Hong Kong's film industry and also promote next year's FILMART, which returns to Hong Kong on 25-28 March 2020.