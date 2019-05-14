Adevinta ASA: Adevinta Announces Q1 2019 Results

Adevinta Announces Q1 2019 Results

? Operating revenues climb 15% to 174.4 million

? EBITDA up 63% to EUR 49.7 million,

? EBITDA margins up from 20% to 29%

? Cash flow up 103% to EUR 51 million

Oslo, Norway, 14 May 2019 - Adevinta delivers first quarter results. Product enhancements focused on trust and matchmaking were accelerated in the quarter, driving increased traffic and revenue growth in the core verticals. Display advertising softness continued through the quarter with key initiatives in place to reverse this trend.

Strategies in Global Markets saw investment phase losses reverse with this segment posting positive EBITDA for the first time.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO, commented:

"I am pleased to report a strong set of results for the first reporting period of Adevinta as a publicly-listed company.

"After one day of trading Adevinta was valued at NOK 60 billion, making it the third largest new listing on Oslo Stock Exchange historically. We saw strong investor demand for our shares and had a positive start to trading.

"Adevinta is positioned as one of the largest and fastest growing pure play online classifieds companies globally.

"We continued to deliver on our strategy, producing strong revenue growth and improved operating margins. Q1 revenues grew 15 percent to EUR 174.4 million, on a proportionate basis. The rise reflects strong growth in verticals, up 19 percent, underlining the network effects of the businesses as local marketplaces increased their leadership positions. The total revenue growth was impacted by a weak display advertising market.

"Proportionate EBITDA increased 63 percent to EUR 49.7 million, as margins saw big improvements, increasing to 29 percent. Our core businesses in France, Spain and Brazil all enjoyed successful growth periods."

Highlights of Q1 2019

Continued growth with enhanced market positions France - new apps and enhanced search increased traffic, professional products drove growth in core verticals Spain - good growth in all verticals, car bundles key contributor Brazil - new products launched saw good volume growth in paying customers Global Markets - product improvements generating good leads

Revenue grew 15% (proportionate basis) Revenues from verticals grew 19%, including JVs Soft development for display advertising, initiatives in place to reverse trend

Solid EBITDA margin up to 29% EBITDA margin enhancement in Spain and Brazil Investment phase losses reduced to negative EUR 3.5 million

Net cash flow from operating activities doubled to EUR 51 million

FIRST QUARTER (EUR MILLION) YEAR YOY % 2018 2019 ADEVINTA 2018 15 % 151.0 174.4 OPERATING REVENUES INCL JVs 644.0 63 % 30.5 49.7 EBITDA INCL JVs 156.2 20 % 29 % EBITDA MARGIN INCL JVs 24 % 103 % 51.0 25.1 OPERATING CASH FLOW INCL JVs 73.9

