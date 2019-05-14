Holborn Assets Launches Property Investment Company

One of the leading financial solutions groups will offer a new way to invest in real estate with the launch of its property investment business

DUBAI, UAE, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holborn Assets will add to the investment options available in-house by the Dubai-based group.

With an exclusive range of developments and investment strategies, Holborn Property looks to appeal to not just seasoned investors but also first-time buyers.

The new venture brings a streamlined approach to real estate investment with an end-to-end service unlike others in the market.

Andrew Pigott, Operations Head of Holborn Assets Property division said: "Our bespoke service is designed with the client in mind.

"The properties we offer are carefully selected by our in-house experts to bring exciting investment opportunities to clients in the UK and abroad.

"Having a UK based operation that works closely with renowned developers and solicitors means we can offer an unparalleled level of service and due diligence - that's what sets us apart from our competitors."

Tareq Samaha, Global Property Sales Manager, adds: "House prices in the North West increased faster than anywhere else in the UK last year and projections from Savills suggest this is a trend we can expect to continue."

Currently the focus is on property in the North West and the Midlands, two locations which have become increasingly desirable thanks to government investment, continued development and economic growth.

Property value in the North West has increased by 4% over 12 months, followed by 2.9% and 1.6% in the West and East Midlands respectively[i].

Thanks to lower initial investments compared to London, a growing number of investors are now turning their attention to the North. Rental yields in the region are some of the best in the country with Manchester at 7% and Liverpool at nearly 10%[ii]

Robert Parker, CEO of Holborn Assets said: "The UK remains a very attractive market for investors, especially those offshore who benefit from the weak sterling caused by Brexit uncertainty.

"Figures from the Office of National Statistics show that house prices in the North West increased faster than anywhere else in the UK last year. Projections from Savills suggest that this is a trend we can expect to continue."

Holborn Property will also bring clients the opportunity to invest in off-plan property. To find out why off-plan investing is growing in popularity, visit Holborn Property online or you can read more on the Holborn Assets blog.

[i] Figures from the UK House Price Index: February 2019 report by the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/inflationandpriceindices/bulletins/housepriceindex/february2019

[ii] Figures from the Totally Money UK Buy-to-Let Yield Map 2018.

https://www.totallymoney.com/buy-to-let-yield-map/

About Holborn Assets:

Holborn Assets is a global financial services group and a leading financial advisory firm based in Dubai. Established in the Emirates for over 20 years, the business has expanded to operate throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

A family owned and operated business, Holborn Assets has over 450 employees worldwide, including 160 financial advisers. Committed to delivering the best possible service, each adviser is trained and qualified with many holding qualifications from the UK's Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment (CISI) or London Institute of Banking and Finance.

Holborn Assets' experienced team of professional advisers specialise in delivering clients quality, independent financial advice and services. Core areas of operation include: Independent Financial Services, Financial Solutions, Financial Planning, Wealth Management, Shariah Wealth, Currency Exchange, Employee Benefits, Management Services, Insurance, Investments, Protection & Insurance, Pensions, Mortgages, Offshore Services, Tax Planning, Will Writing, Pension Transfers, and QROPS.

Holborn Assets is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Economy, the South African FSB, the Labuan Financial Services Authority in Malaysia, the Confederation of Insurance Brokers in Hong Kong and in the UK by the FCA. The business is registered on the UAE's Insurance Authority (IA) List within the Insurance Broker category.

Learn more at www.holbornassets.com

