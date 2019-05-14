sprite-preloader
Fraport Traffic Figures - April 2019: Growth Path Continues

Passenger volume climbs at Frankfurt and most of the Group airports

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than six million passengers in April 2019, a gain of 5.1 percent year-on-year. This noticeable increase can also be attributed to the Easter traffic, which occurred completely in April 2019 due to the later Easter holidays this year (compared to 2018). FRA posted a 3.3 percent increase in total passenger during the first four months of 2019.

Aircraft movements in April 2019 climbed slightly by 1.8 percent to 43,683 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 1.6 percent to about 2.7 million metric tons. In contrast, cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) fell by 6.0 percent to 178,342 metric tons - due to weaker global trade and the later occurrence of the Easter holidays.

Most of the Group airports in Fraport's international portfolio recorded growth in April 2019. Traffic at Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) remained almost unchanged, increasing by 0.1 percent to 157,992 passengers. With combined traffic of about 1.2 million passengers, Fraport's Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw traffic climb by 12.1 percent.

The 14 Greek regional airports achieved a 7.2 percent jump in traffic to a total of 1.4 million passengers. The busiest airports included: Thessaloniki (SKG) with 523,498 passengers (up 0.3 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 228,921 passengers (up 16.3 percent); and Chania (CHQ) with 168,911 passengers (down 12.9 percent).

Serving 1.8 million passengers, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) advanced by 7.3 percent in the reporting month. Bulgaria's Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) airports reported a 14.6 percent drop in traffic to 106,205 passengers. At the gateway to the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) received 2.2 million passengers, representing growth of 16.0 percent.Russia's Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg's (LED) grew by 6.0 percent to about 1.4 million passengers. Traffic at Xi'an Airport (XIY) in central China reached 3.8 million passengers, up 4.0 percent.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site

For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures

April 2019






























Fraport Group Airports1


April 2019




Year to Date (YTD) 2019






Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

? %

Month

? %

Month

? %

YTD

? %

YTD

? %

YTD

? %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

6,039,629

5.2

174,895

-6.3

43,683

1.8

20,837,963

3.3

693,923

-2.8

160,264

2.6

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

157,992

0.1

928

-4.6

2,799

-11.0

500,628

2.8

3,839

-4.2

10,404

-0.5

Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,175,080

12.1

4,865

-29.6

10,553

-1.1

5,116,173

12.4

24,756

-4.0

44,991

3.1

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

536,130

20.9

1,806

-51.5

4,428

10.9

2,431,987

23.8

12,845

-6.0

20,095

17.3

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

638,950

5.7

3,059

-4.0

6,125

-8.2

2,684,186

3.7

11,911

-1.7

24,896

-6.1

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

1,434,650

7.2

585

-12.4

13,236

8.9

3,354,134

7.8

2,317

-2.4

33,404

9.1

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

875,455

-0.5

430

-16.0

7,663

1.4

2,326,026

5.9

1,782

2.5

21,303

5.3

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

130,674

15.3

13

9.0

1,219

6.5

195,376

6.4

57

29.3

2,246

-5.6

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

168,911

-12.9

34

-14.3

1,304

-2.3

322,138

-7.4

136

3.3

2,716

10.5

EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

17,220

0.5

0

-100.0

254

22.7

26,999

4.2

0

-83.5

570

21.3

KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

7,026

-29.1

8

-19.7

154

-0.6

25,729

-71.7

31

63.5

514

-53.9

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

8,081

77.1

0

n.a.

115

-6.5

9,339

65.5

0

n.a.

298

-13.1

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

523,498

0.3

375

-16.4

4,345

1.1

1,717,641

13.4

1,555

0.9

14,387

12.5

ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

20,045

5.5

0

-96.1

272

-6.8

28,804

2.3

4

43.7

572

-14.0

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

559,195

22.1

155

-0.5

5,573

21.1

1,028,108

12.4

535

-15.9

12,101

16.5

JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

60,360

30.6

8

-3.0

712

39.1

84,974

25.2

18

49.1

1,164

29.8

JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

2,398

28.2

0

n.a.

76

0.0

5,325

7.9

0

n.a.

200

-5.7

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

154,278

22.3

16

17.4

1,437

19.5

283,494

17.8

50

8.8

2,648

17.4

KGS

Kos

Greece

73.40

67,583

49.9

24

2.0

723

30.7

122,008

43.7

84

17.6

1,719

29.2

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

28,575

3.5

33

2.8

439

37.2

101,269

11.8

116

-12.6

1,811

44.0

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

228,921

16.3

56

-0.9

1,844

11.1

380,437

-0.3

193

-32.5

3,369

-2.8

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

17,080

21.4

18

-16.6

342

23.0

50,601

15.3

73

-16.0

1,190

23.3

LIM

Lima

Peru

70.01

1,830,154

7.3

19,981

-7.9

16,058

2.5

7,371,197

4.9

82,511

-5.7

62,570

-0.6

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

106,205

-14.6

844

1.2

958

-17.6

309,811

-9.1

2,206

-33.1

2,949

-15.3

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

26,114

-44.7

841

1.9

275

-41.7

62,079

-26.8

2,172

-33.6

771

-22.7

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

80,091

3.8

3

-64.3

683

-1.2

247,732

-3.1

33

27.5

2,178

-12.3
















At equity consolidated airports














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

2,154,463

16.0

n.a.

n.a.

14,470

18.8

4,871,240

10.1

n.a.

n.a.

34,032

14.0

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,359,348

6.0

n.a.

n.a.

12,886

2.7

5,003,742

12.2

n.a.

n.a.

48,934

7.2

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,826,235

4.0

27,742

27.3

28,164

4.0

15,109,909

6.9

100,857

16.8

110,590

5.5

Frankfurt Airport2







April 2019

Month

? %

YTD 2019

? %

Passengers

6,039,842

5.1

20,838,890

3.3

Cargo (freight & mail)

178,342

-6.0

705,493

-3.3

Aircraft movements

43,683

1.8

160,264

2.6

MTOW (in metric tons)3

2,668,593

1.6

9,972,479

2.6

PAX/PAX-flight4

147.3

3.2

139.4

0.6

Seat load factor (%)

80.8


76.3


Punctuality rate (%)

74.9


76.1







Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

? %5

PAX share

? %5

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

65.0

4.6

62.7

3.3

Germany

10.5

-0.7

11.1

0.5

Europe (excl. GER)

54.5

5.7

51.6

3.9

Western Europe

45.2

4.9

42.8

3.1

Eastern Europe

9.3

9.9

8.8

7.8

Intercontinental

35.0

6.2

37.3

3.3

Africa

4.8

13.9

4.9

8.9

Middle East

5.5

6.6

5.8

-1.2

North America

11.5

6.7

11.2

3.1

Central & South Amer.

3.4

6.1

4.2

6.9

Far East

9.8

2.2

11.1

2.4

Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.






Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG


Torben Beckmann

Telephone: +49 69 690 70553

Corporate Communications

E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de

Media Relations

Internet: www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport


© 2019 PR Newswire