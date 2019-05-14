Fraport Traffic Figures - April 2019: Growth Path Continues

Passenger volume climbs at Frankfurt and most of the Group airports
FRANKFURT, Germany, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than six million passengers in April 2019, a gain of 5.1 percent year-on-year. This noticeable increase can also be attributed to the Easter traffic, which occurred completely in April 2019 due to the later Easter holidays this year (compared to 2018). FRA posted a 3.3 percent increase in total passenger during the first four months of 2019.
Aircraft movements in April 2019 climbed slightly by 1.8 percent to 43,683 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 1.6 percent to about 2.7 million metric tons. In contrast, cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) fell by 6.0 percent to 178,342 metric tons - due to weaker global trade and the later occurrence of the Easter holidays.
Most of the Group airports in Fraport's international portfolio recorded growth in April 2019. Traffic at Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) remained almost unchanged, increasing by 0.1 percent to 157,992 passengers. With combined traffic of about 1.2 million passengers, Fraport's Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw traffic climb by 12.1 percent.
The 14 Greek regional airports achieved a 7.2 percent jump in traffic to a total of 1.4 million passengers. The busiest airports included: Thessaloniki (SKG) with 523,498 passengers (up 0.3 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 228,921 passengers (up 16.3 percent); and Chania (CHQ) with 168,911 passengers (down 12.9 percent).
Serving 1.8 million passengers, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) advanced by 7.3 percent in the reporting month. Bulgaria's Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) airports reported a 14.6 percent drop in traffic to 106,205 passengers. At the gateway to the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) received 2.2 million passengers, representing growth of 16.0 percent.Russia's Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg's (LED) grew by 6.0 percent to about 1.4 million passengers. Traffic at Xi'an Airport (XIY) in central China reached 3.8 million passengers, up 4.0 percent.
Fraport Traffic Figures
April 2019
Fraport Group Airports1
April 2019
Year to Date (YTD) 2019
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
? %
Month
? %
Month
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
6,039,629
5.2
174,895
-6.3
43,683
1.8
20,837,963
3.3
693,923
-2.8
160,264
2.6
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
157,992
0.1
928
-4.6
2,799
-11.0
500,628
2.8
3,839
-4.2
10,404
-0.5
Fraport Brasil
100.00
1,175,080
12.1
4,865
-29.6
10,553
-1.1
5,116,173
12.4
24,756
-4.0
44,991
3.1
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil
100.00
536,130
20.9
1,806
-51.5
4,428
10.9
2,431,987
23.8
12,845
-6.0
20,095
17.3
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil
100.00
638,950
5.7
3,059
-4.0
6,125
-8.2
2,684,186
3.7
11,911
-1.7
24,896
-6.1
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
1,434,650
7.2
585
-12.4
13,236
8.9
3,354,134
7.8
2,317
-2.4
33,404
9.1
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
875,455
-0.5
430
-16.0
7,663
1.4
2,326,026
5.9
1,782
2.5
21,303
5.3
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
130,674
15.3
13
9.0
1,219
6.5
195,376
6.4
57
29.3
2,246
-5.6
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
168,911
-12.9
34
-14.3
1,304
-2.3
322,138
-7.4
136
3.3
2,716
10.5
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
17,220
0.5
0
-100.0
254
22.7
26,999
4.2
0
-83.5
570
21.3
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
7,026
-29.1
8
-19.7
154
-0.6
25,729
-71.7
31
63.5
514
-53.9
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
8,081
77.1
0
n.a.
115
-6.5
9,339
65.5
0
n.a.
298
-13.1
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
523,498
0.3
375
-16.4
4,345
1.1
1,717,641
13.4
1,555
0.9
14,387
12.5
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
20,045
5.5
0
-96.1
272
-6.8
28,804
2.3
4
43.7
572
-14.0
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
559,195
22.1
155
-0.5
5,573
21.1
1,028,108
12.4
535
-15.9
12,101
16.5
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
60,360
30.6
8
-3.0
712
39.1
84,974
25.2
18
49.1
1,164
29.8
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
2,398
28.2
0
n.a.
76
0.0
5,325
7.9
0
n.a.
200
-5.7
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
154,278
22.3
16
17.4
1,437
19.5
283,494
17.8
50
8.8
2,648
17.4
KGS
Kos
Greece
73.40
67,583
49.9
24
2.0
723
30.7
122,008
43.7
84
17.6
1,719
29.2
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
28,575
3.5
33
2.8
439
37.2
101,269
11.8
116
-12.6
1,811
44.0
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
228,921
16.3
56
-0.9
1,844
11.1
380,437
-0.3
193
-32.5
3,369
-2.8
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
17,080
21.4
18
-16.6
342
23.0
50,601
15.3
73
-16.0
1,190
23.3
LIM
Lima
Peru
70.01
1,830,154
7.3
19,981
-7.9
16,058
2.5
7,371,197
4.9
82,511
-5.7
62,570
-0.6
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
106,205
-14.6
844
1.2
958
-17.6
309,811
-9.1
2,206
-33.1
2,949
-15.3
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
26,114
-44.7
841
1.9
275
-41.7
62,079
-26.8
2,172
-33.6
771
-22.7
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
80,091
3.8
3
-64.3
683
-1.2
247,732
-3.1
33
27.5
2,178
-12.3
At equity consolidated airports
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
2,154,463
16.0
n.a.
n.a.
14,470
18.8
4,871,240
10.1
n.a.
n.a.
34,032
14.0
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,359,348
6.0
n.a.
n.a.
12,886
2.7
5,003,742
12.2
n.a.
n.a.
48,934
7.2
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,826,235
4.0
27,742
27.3
28,164
4.0
15,109,909
6.9
100,857
16.8
110,590
5.5
Frankfurt Airport2
April 2019
Month
? %
YTD 2019
? %
Passengers
6,039,842
5.1
20,838,890
3.3
Cargo (freight & mail)
178,342
-6.0
705,493
-3.3
Aircraft movements
43,683
1.8
160,264
2.6
MTOW (in metric tons)3
2,668,593
1.6
9,972,479
2.6
PAX/PAX-flight4
147.3
3.2
139.4
0.6
Seat load factor (%)
80.8
76.3
Punctuality rate (%)
74.9
76.1
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
? %5
PAX share
? %5
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
65.0
4.6
62.7
3.3
Germany
10.5
-0.7
11.1
0.5
Europe (excl. GER)
54.5
5.7
51.6
3.9
Western Europe
45.2
4.9
42.8
3.1
Eastern Europe
9.3
9.9
8.8
7.8
Intercontinental
35.0
6.2
37.3
3.3
Africa
4.8
13.9
4.9
8.9
Middle East
5.5
6.6
5.8
-1.2
North America
11.5
6.7
11.2
3.1
Central & South Amer.
3.4
6.1
4.2
6.9
Far East
9.8
2.2
11.1
2.4
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail
