Expert in Emotional Artificial Intelligence to take the stage at premier global commerce conference

SAP Ariba adds Rana el Kaliouby, PhD, technology evangelist and pioneer in emotional artificial intelligence, as a keynote speaker at SAP Ariba Live in Barcelona. She will take the stage to discuss the power of emotion and its connection to intelligent spend management and the intelligent enterprise. The premier global commerce conference will take place at the Barcelona International Convention Centre in Barcelona, Spain, 4-6 June.

Rana el Kaliouby, PhD, pioneer in artificial emotional intelligence to deliver keynote at SAP Ariba Live in Barcelona telling business leaders how to humanize digital experiences. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. el Kaliouby is a pioneer in artificial emotional intelligence; technology evangelist, inventor and research scientist and co-founder CEO of Affectiva, an emotion measurement technology company that grew out of MIT's Media Lab. In her popular Ted Talk: Rana el Kaliouby: This app knows how you feel from the look on your face, she talks about her mission to bring emotion back to our digital experiences. At SAP Ariba Live in Barcelona, she will address thousands of business leaders, procurement, supply chain, finance and IT professionals from Europe and beyond to explain artificial emotional intelligence, what it is and why it matters. She will share the practical applications of artificial emotional intelligence today and where they will go in the future, including consumer insights, social robotics, automotive, education, gaming, retail and more.

Recently, Dr. el Kaliouby has been named the 2018 Thinkers50 Radar list of management thinkers most likely to shape the future of how organizations are managed and led. Fortune magazine named her to its 2018 40 Under 40 list of the most influential young people in business. Forbes America named her as one of the Top 50 Women in Tech. Inc. named her to their Female Founders 100 list. She believes our emotions influence every aspect of our lives how we learn, how we communicate, and how we make decisions and yet they are absent from our digital lives because the devices and apps we interact with have no way of knowing how we feel. Dr. el Kaliouby aims to change that.

For more information on this premier global commerce conference, visit www.aribalive.com.

